Prep

Area Substate pairings

Class 4A

(First round games are July 7. All start times 7 p.m.)

Substate 3

No. 6 Des Moines North at No. 1 Ankeny Centennial,

No. 5 Waterloo East at No. 2 Ames

No. 4 Fort Dodge at No. 3 Des Moines Roosevelt

Highest seed remaining receives bye to substate final, lower seeded winners will play on July 10

Substate 4

No. 6 Clinton at No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy

No. 5 Davenport West at No. 2 Linn-Mar

No. 4 Dubuque Hempstead at No. 3 Cedar Falls

Highest seed remaining receives bye to substate final, lower seeded winners will play on July 10

Substate 5

No. 6 Marshalltown at No. 1 Southeast Polk

No. 5 Waterloo West at No. 2 Urbandale

No. 4 Des Moines Lincoln at No. 3 Mason City

Highest seed remaining receives bye to substate final, lower seeded winners will play on July 10

Class 3A

(First round games are July 7. All start times 7 p.m.)

Substate 2

No. 8 Greene County at North Polk

No. 5 Webster City at No. 4 Hampton-Dumont-CAL

No. 7 Gilbert at No. 2 Humboldt

No. 6 Algona at No. 3 Clear Lake

Semifinals are on July 10

Substate 3

No. 8 Maquoketa at No. 1 Western Dubuque

No. 5 Independence at No. 4 Decorah

No. 7 Mount Vernon at No. 2 West Delaware

No. 6 Charles City at No. 3 Waverly-Shell Rock

Semifinals are on July 10