As busy as Max Burt has been over his career as a multi-sport athlete for Newman Catholic finding time to reflect hasn't been a priority.

But the Globe Gazette tracked down the decorated athlete to talk about his high school career and at the same time look ahead to his future with the University of Iowa baseball team.

Over his five-year career as a varsity athlete for the Knights, Burt has taken on leadership roles in football, basketball and baseball and has continued the success of each program while also making his presence felt. As the quarterback, the starting point guard and a two-way player for the baseball team Burt has made his career all about helping each program find success and getting his teammates involved.

“I feel like the positions I’ve played have also played a huge role into that,” Burt said. “On the football field being a quarterback is a position that a lot of people turn to, you’re supposed to know what everyone is doing offensively, playing point guard in basketball is another position you’re supposed to know what’s going on, someone to look to as far as plays and who can control the pace of the game.”

He finished his career in football as the school's leader in passing yards (5,297), passing touchdowns (62) and total yards (6,224). He also holds the record for the most assists in school history in basketball with 615 and was selected to the all-conference team three times.

Burt has found his most notable success in his high school career in baseball where he has played at an all-state level every year. This season, he has been a bat the team can count on in any situation whether it’s getting an inning started or driving in runs with his consistent extra base knocks.

Normally a catcher for the Knights, Burt has seen his production rise every year as a pitcher especially in the last two seasons and has continued to show his unique ability as a prospect.

“Just using his versatility and that’s probably his greatest strength,” Newman Catholic head baseball coach Alex Bohl said. “You can put him at centerfield, at short, on the mound or behind the plate and he’s gonna be one of the best defenders on the field no matter where he’s at. That’s just a tribute to his ability as an athlete and the way he works.”

Burt's identity as a leader from other sports has trailed into his growing role for the baseball team and credits the upperclassmen before him for showing him the way.

“I feel like I owe a lot of success to the guys that have come before me and kind of paved the way,” Burt said. “They’ve shown me the way to go about things, work hard, keep your head down just play and compete with emotion and play for the school and your team.”

A few of those veteran leaders that Burt took after were seniors Evan Paulus and Josh Fitzgerald who were a part of 2019 championship team, back when Burt’s varsity career started for Newman. He noted that back then as an eighth grader, he and teammate Doug Taylor weren’t even able to drive to practice and those two were always offering to help them out.

“I’m just trying to model my leadership after them, more leading by example in the way that I work hard, enjoy practice and treat everyone on the team with respect,” Burt said.

Burt feels that he wouldn’t be where he is today without the help of his father Eric, who throughout his whole life has done whatever he could to help contribute to his son’s success.

“Nobody’s more willing to go throw me pitches or do batting practice with me, whether it’s convenient or not he’s always willing to help me get in extra work,” Burt said.

In November of 2022, Burt and Taylor signed their letters of intent to continue their baseball careers at the University of Iowa. Early on in the recruiting process, Burt surveyed his options and considered some out of state schools before ultimately deciding to stay close to his family and continue his career as a Hawkeye. He said the older he got and the deeper he went into the recruiting process with his visits, the clearer his decision became.

“At first when you’re younger it might be cool to go to a warmer place like Arizona or Oregon or places like that, I really think it helped me realize that I wanted to stay home, I want to play for my home state and I wanted to be closer to family,” Burt said.

Burt and Taylor’s relationship started at an early age in rec sports and travel ball teams, all the way to high school as Newman’s premier battery. The two prospects feed off of each other no matter what sport they are playing in, and will be roommates at Iowa in the fall.

“We’ll be able to bounce things off of each other,” Taylor said. “We know that we can have a friend and kind of a brother in each other that will help us through all the challenges.”

“Being roommates with Doug will be a big thing cause we’ll be able to, whether its later at night or early in the morning, we’ll be able to go workout together to try and help better each other which will overall help the program,” Burt said.

Burt hopes to cement a role in on the Hawkeyes roster and continue their recent success under head coach Rick Heller who has had eight 30+ win seasons since taking the job in 2014, including an NCAA Regionals run this season which ended in an 11-8 loss against Indiana State.

“Just trying to get down there, compete and find a way to get on the field and help the team out the best I can, whatever way that is,” Burt said.