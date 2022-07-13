Henson bids adieu to Osage, ready for new challenge in Eastern Iowa

Growing up in Bettendorf, Iowa for 20-plus years, Mike Henson needed the perfect situation to return to his Eastern Iowa roots. He also lived in DeWitt, about 20 minutes away from the Quad-Cities.

When the Muscatine Activities Director job opened, he couldn't pass it up.

"From a professional standpoint, it is a great school system," Henson said following a 6-0 victory over St. Ansgar back on June 17. "This is a really good possibility, really good fit."

He was hoping to hold out traveling to Muscatine for another week. The baseball gods had other plans.

Class 2A seventh-ranked Dike-New Hartford completed an improbable rally on Tuesday night, down 7-0 after the top of the first inning and triumphing 11-10 on a game-winning RBI single from Wil Textor in the bottom of the seventh.

Mason City's Roosevelt Field has seen its fair share of thrilling victories and heartbreaking defeats. It can add another chapter from what transpired in the 2A Substate 3 final.

"Their lineup is good," Henson said of the Wolverines. "We couldn't keep them off the bases and we couldn't get them out."

It marks the end of a five-year tenure for Henson as AD at Osage and four years leading its baseball program. Each year, the Green Devils got better and better.

They reached a boiling point this summer with a 20-win campaign and coming within a game of the state tournament held at Merchants Park in Carroll next week.

"I think our program is built (for the long haul)," senior Luke Scharper said. "The boys will be able to adjust with a new coach. We'll definitely miss him."

Henson made a promise to his youngest daughter, who was entering high school when they moved to Osage, that he would stay as AD until she graduated. And anything after that was a bonus.

He got one more year in green and white.

"I will be here until at least she graduates, that was the minimum," Henson said on June 17.

His tenure is primarily highlighted by the Osage Hall of Fame with the 2019 class being the first one inducted.

The Green Devils had resounding athletic success in the five years Henson led the athletic department. And that doesn't include the additional non-athletic achievements Osage pieced together.

Simply put, Henson is forever grateful for a Northern Iowa school that brought and Eastern Iowa man in and treated him like family.

"I would say it has flown by," Henson said. "Sometime tonight when I'm sitting at home or sometime tomorrow morning, I think it is really going to hit. I'm not one to get real emotional, but this one is going to be tough."

He and his wife had conversations when the Muscatine AD job opened about taking a chance on it. The obvious perk was being closer to family. As Henson put it, "Happy wife, happy life."

So once he applied and interviewed, the Muskies formally offered him the job and he accepted. He was approved by the Muscatine school board late last month.

Henson replaces Tom Ulses, who took over the AD job at Waterloo West. Ryan Flickinger, previously at Waldorf University, will start as the new Osage AD in August.

"We would only go places where had family," Henson said on June 17. "I was not going to do anything without her buy-in."

Scharper and Tyler Oberfoell have been with the Green Devils baseball program since Henson has been head coach. Scharper made sure to give his thanks to the leader of the team.

"It means a lot, someone who is always willing to work with you," Scharper said of Henson. "He's always been a good coach."

Osage loses just those two. It is expected to return everyone else, led by ace southpaw and top hitter Max Gast. Three other infielders also are likely to return.

Whoever takes the helm will have a slew of talent at their disposal.

"We have a ton of talent here," Scharper said. "Any coach can make something happen out of these guys."

Henson got pretty emotional talking about what Osage has meant to him and his family. He's unsure about when everything will be moved to Muscatine to start the new gig.

For now, he is very much appreciative of Osage.

"This has been a great community," Henson said. "We're going to miss them. It is sad and hard to leave. I'm going to miss a lot of people to work with, to coach. From players to coaches to administrators, great group."