Heeren, McNealy in friendly competition to lead HD-CAL in homers

For Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Payton McNealy and Cal Heeren, there's been a game within the game this season.

With a friendly competition to see who can lead the team in home runs, the two seniors have been pushing each other during a campaign that has seen the most wins for the Bulldogs since 2015.

Tied at four homers apiece after Tuesday's 15-0 win against West Fork, things weren't always looking like McNealy would be a part of that conversation.

"He was batting .050 or something to start the year," HD-CAL head coach Matt Lokenvitz said. "Now he's up closer to .300. He's hitting the ball really well."

With his third home run in two days on Tuesday, McNealy increased the lead to 7-0. He's also got his on-base-percentage up to .450, which is third on the team, and he's only behind Heeren for RBIs.

On a school trip at the beginning of the season, McNealy has finally gotten into a groove after going through an adjustment period. The difference in play is simply due to being back with the team.

"Live at-bats," he said. "The first week I missed practice because I was in D.C., that set everything back. That was a big reason why."

That shot in the third put McNealy up 4-3 on Heeren on the season tally, so Heeren couldn't let him stay alone at the top for long.

Cranking a two-run homer in the fourth inning, he tied things back up.

Heeren was the only member of the team to hit any home runs last season with two. This year, he's happy to have that friendly competition because it means someone else is doing damage at the plate.

"It's fun," Heeren said. "It's nice to have somebody else hitting them this year. I think it gives our whole team energy, too."

McNealy is determined to end the season on top. The competition gives him some extra motivation at the plate, but he makes sure that he's still focused on the task at hand and not putting together bad at-bats.

Still, the competitive nature can take over at times.

"I swing harder," McNealy said with a smile. "I try not to aim for (homers), but hit it hard enough and it's going out."

At 16-6 this season overall, and 7-2 in the North Central Conference, the Bulldogs are putting serious pressure on Webster City and Humboldt at the top.

That energy the team has from watching the two seniors battle and have fun while still being locked in is a big part of it, as they've rattled off seven straight wins after being around .500 for much of the season up to that point.

HD-CAL hasn't won the conference since 2010, when it went 25-2. Since then, there have been just two winning seasons for the program.

This year, though, should be the third. Winning the conference may or may not happen, but there's been significant improvement from the 10-win season last year and the six win season the year before that.

Basically, that friendship and camaraderie hasn't been only that.

"It's turning into wins, too, and that's the goal," Heeren said.

Lokenvitz is happy to have a group of guys that enjoy being around one another. After the win on Tuesday night, some players were just talking and hanging out. Others were running poles with each other. The team has a great feel, and that feeling is contagious.

Sometimes the game within the game becomes more than that. Sometimes, it turns into the spark that ignites the entire team to go out and play their best.

"It's such a close-knit group of guys," Lokenvitz said. "Having that friendly banter while you're still competing against the other team really shows how close they are. It's really cool to see that."

