Heard, Voigt making smooth transition from golf to baseball

Golf swings versus baseball swings.

Two totally different motions and two totally different ways of hitting. Swinging down is more common in golf, while baseball uses a more compact approach when dealing with inside pitches.

It isn't too uncommon for golf players at the high school level to also play baseball in the summer. Still, the adjustment can be heavy and not always work out.

Osage's Nolan Heard and Heath Voigt are exceptions.

The top-two batters in its lineup have been on fire through the first two weeks of the season in leading the Green Devils to a 7-3 start. Heard is hitting nearly .550 and Voigt carries a batting average of .368.

"We spent a lot of time in the cage and then on-field batting practice," Heard said. "Coach AJ (Francis) threw to us so we got that arm angle action before we got to our first game. That helped both of us a lot."

The Green Devils golf season was extended into late-May as they qualified for the Class 2A state tournament for the first time in program history.

Heard and Voigt, a pair of underclassmen, were catalysts in their qualification to Coldwater Links in Ames.

"Golf had helped them too," Osage head coach Mike Henson said. "They got some confidence going to the state level and their abilities. That helped translate over (to baseball)."

Neither one of them took cuts for baseball practice. Eric Goddard, the golf coach, didn't want either one of their swings messed with at a crucial point in the season.

Henson agreed.

"We both appreciate that a lot," Heard said.

There were some late nights for both Heard and Voigt. They would practice or play a nine-hole or 18-hole round then come to baseball practice. The Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) shortened the practice schedule for baseball by a week.

Still, they both refused to dampen their baseball skills.

"I knew they'd taken the time and I knew as soon as the golf season was done, they'd do what they needed to be prepared here," Henson said. "Sometimes, they have their own baseball and they were in the cage and I didn't even know about it."

Heard is 13-for-24 at the plate this season. In Wednesday's 11-0 Top of Iowa East road victory against Rockford, he ripped a two-run double that capped a six-run fifth inning.

He leads Osage with 10 RBIs and six extra base hits.

"I for sure wasn't expecting either of us to go out and hit as good as we are right away," Heard said. "I'm hitting pretty good right now. Our team needs us and we like that we get things rolling for our team."

Voigt is 7-of-19 with four RBIs. He has been one of the more patient Green Devils hitters with just two strikeouts, lowest in the team with a minimum 15 at-bats.

Those two have been the table setters for Tyler Oberfoell and Max Gast. All four of them get on base at an efficient rate and slug the ball well.

Gast, by his own admission, is quite impressed with how Heard and Voigt made a quick transition from being important pieces for the golf squad to being two key hitters in baseball.

"I don't know how they do it," he said. "That's crazy coming to transferring a golf swing to a baseball swing."

Osage lost just two seniors last summer and the two seniors on the 2022 roster is Oberfoell and Luke Scharper. There's a heavy infusion of sophomores and juniors.

It added a pair of transfers in Landon Arends (Rockford) and Anders Kittelson (Crestwood).

"Very confident and good chemistry," Gast said of the Green Devils.

Henson remains bullish on expectations. He calls the word potential "dangerous." That being said, he also understands the talent he's got in the dugout.

"I was very optimistic about our team and what we could do," Henson said. "We just got to stay focused, keep getting better. There's little things that we've talked about that we can improve and work on."

