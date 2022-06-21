HD-CAL wins at West Fork, sets up Wednesday clash with Webster City

If you're going to set up one of the biggest games of your career, you might as well do it with style.

That's what seniors Cal Heeren and Payton McNealy did, as they each cranked two-run homers as part of Hampton-Dumont-CAL's 15-0 five inning win over West Fork.

Going down in order in the first inning, the Bulldogs went on to score five in the second, three in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth.

"Unfortunately they found some openings against us, and we had a couple of errors that kind of opened things up for them," Warhawks head coach Lance Thompson said. "Before we knew it they had about five runs up on the board."

Marco Guerrero and Tony Valenzuela also drove in two runs apiece, and Kyle Helmke and Tommy Birdsell each knocked in one.

Marcos Baez was on point on the mound, pitching the five innings while allowing three hits and striking out 10.

Heeren lauded Baez's great off-speed pitches and talked about how fun it is to catch for him when he's working like that.

It's also fun to have a shot at Webster City with huge North Central Conference implications on Wednesday.

"That's the biggest game of our careers, probably," Heeren said. "This year for sure. If we win it we have a shot at the conference, and that's something we haven't done in 12 years."

That, of course, was the 26-2 season in 2010. At 16-6 overall this year, HD-CAL is 7-2 in the conference. Ahead of them are 8-1 Webster City, who just suffered its first conference loss in nearly three years to Clear Lake on Monday, and 9-2 Humboldt.

With a 3-1 loss to the Wildcats and a 9-1 loss to the Lynx this month, the team will have to create a reversal of fortune to get wins against both.

Right now, though, Wednesday is what matters. The opportunity to play in those big games is part of why you suit up every day, and after the win against the Warhawks the Bulldogs looked like they would face Webster City right then and there if they could.

Instead, anticipation will build up. Anticipation comes with nerves, and nerves can create fear. That's what McNealy believes himself and his teammates should not have as they step onto the diamond in less than a day.

"That's a big one," he said. "We've got nothing to lose. They've got something to lose. We shouldn't be going in there scared."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.