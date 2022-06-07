HD-CAL baseball cherishing last week with Logan Pfeffer

June 14th.

To some, it's just another day with another game in the middle of the season. To the Hampton-Dumont-CAL baseball program, it's a day that will come with a lot of emotion.

Logan Pfeffer will play his final game as a Bulldog in front of the home crowd that night before he gets put in a hotel on the 15th, flown to Texas and Oklahoma City on the 16th, and ultimately take a bus ride back to Fort Sill, which is about 85 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Missing out on the rest of his senior baseball season is part of the sacrifice Pfeffer makes by being a member of the National Guard, and it's something that doesn't go unnoticed by those around him.

"With him being able to go and support our country the way that he's doing, and fight for the freedoms that we have to come out here and play every day, it's very selfless," HD-CAL head coach Matt Lokenvitz said. "He did the same thing last year. He came out and wanted to play baseball, he had to leave early June, and this year he got an extra week.

"He loves baseball, he loves sports and he'd love to come out here and play this whole season, so to be able to be that selfless and go out and do those things has meant the world to me as a coach."

Inspired by his mother who was in the Air Force for two years, Pfeffer was described by Lokenvitz as someone who possesses great leadership qualities, and by teammate Cal Heeren as someone who always does the right thing.

That's part of what makes parting ways so difficult.

"We've played with him for as long as I can remember," Heeren said. "Played travel ball when we were little, and he's an awesome kid. He's humble and he does everything right. It'll be tough for us to lose him."

The Bulldogs lost 3-1 Monday night against Humboldt and they want to get things back on track, but Lokenvitz believes Pfeffer's presence serves as something more than just a player on a field.

He helps everyone to understand that baseball is just a game.

Always talking to the guys and helping out, Pfeffer gives the perspective that can sometimes get lost in the heat of a long season. With his departure getting closer and closer by the day, the Bulldogs want to cherish the time it has left with him before he goes and serves his country.

"He kind of helps remind us of that because of the sacrifice he's gonna make for us," Lokenvitz said.

What's different about this year is that Pfeffer is a senior. This is it for him and his baseball career. Those relationships that have been built through the years won't be coming to an end, but they'll take a significant pause.

Looking back on all the years that have built up to this point and dealing with the finality of it all, Pfeffer said he is sure to have some tears in the coming days and weeks.

"I've known most of them and played ball with them a whole lot," he said. "Travel team and everything. I love these guys. They're my brothers. It means a lot."

As one chapter comes to a close, another one is just beginning. Not just for Pfeffer, but for all the seniors by this season's end. With that comes more reflection and appreciation for all the coaches, teammates, friends and family members.

The examples they've set and the moments shared still make an impact day after day. That is something to be thankful for, and it's something Pfeffer understands more and more as his departure gets closer.

"I'm a little bit more grateful for everyone that's been there in my life," he said.

There's an overwhelming sense of pride in Pfeffer and what he's doing around the team, and a true feeling that that perspective he provides has rubbed off on everyone he's been around.

Knowing that Pfeffer is doing something that's meaningful and that fits his character is something to find comfort in.

And during the games that are left with him in the dugout, that gratitude that Pfeffer spoke about will surely radiate around the program.

"We've been playing together forever and it's coming to an end, so that's kind of bittersweet," Heeren said. "He's off to bigger and better things, and I'm proud of him for that."

