'Gritty, gutty' Mason City baseball team's no-quit mentality has Mohawks on verge of state
PREP SUBSTATE BASEBALL

'Gritty, gutty' Mason City baseball team's no-quit mentality has Mohawks on verge of state

After the Mason City baseball team earned a 3-2 win over Fort Dodge on Friday night in the first round of the Class 4A postseason, senior standout Alex Gold used an unusual term to describe the Mohawks.

Gold said his team was full of 'alligator blood.'

"It means we don't die," Gold clarified on Friday night. "Down to the last inning, the last pitch, everyone's fighting, everyone's playing their best and everyone's laying their bodies on the line. That's what makes us a tough team to beat."

There was no bigger example of what Gold was talking about than three days later at Monday night's second round game at Southeast Polk.

Down 5-0 heading into the top of the sixth, the Mohawks looked dead in the water after five low-energy innings. The Rams thought they had the game all but wrapped up.

"That was a mistake," Gold said. "You can't sleep on us."

The Mohawks responded with a sixth inning for the books.

Kaden Tyler hit a two RBI single, Carter Thomas recorded an infield hit that plated two runners and Alex Gold smacked a three run home run to put the Mohawks ahead, 7-5.

Mason City celebrates

Carter Thomas celebrates after striking out the final two batters he faced, which gave Mason City a 7-5 win over Southeast Polk.

All of the runs came with two outs on the board.

"When Alex hit that home run, I don't know. Lot's of things happened in my body," Thomas said. "I was jumping around. That was awesome."

The Mohawks would go on to win the game, 7-5, and advance to the substate final again.

The no-quit mentality is one that Rood's guys have taken on this season. There was no greater example of that than on Monday.

Maybe it was the alligator blood.

"I had to look that one up to see what it means," Rood laughed. "But I like that. You know you have culture when your kids sound like your coaches. We might not use the term alligator blood, but we talk about being gritty, gutty and not giving up."

Alex Gold

Alex Gold celebrates after hitting a three run home run in Mason City's 7-5 win over Southeast Polk on Monday.

The Mohawks will now play at Dowling Catholic on Wednesday, with a chance to qualify for the program's first state tournament since 2017 hanging in the balance.

Mason City (24-16) has had its fair share of ups and downs this season. The Mohawks have experienced injury problems and battled a tough schedule in 2021.

Because of those ups and downs, and the fact that the Des Moines metro area is usually considered the hot-spot of high school baseball, the Mohawks have flown a bit under-the radar in the Class 4A field.

"It's always been that way," Rood said. "When you're two hours away from where the best baseball in the state is played, then I think you're always going to be under-the-radar. Most of the times we're like that. I think this team can have that as a driving force and use it as a little chip on their shoulders."

The players on the team don't mind being overlooked. In fact, they welcome it.

"Nobody even knows we're 4A. But that's kind of good, because nobody comes and scouts us. But when we show up, we're a great team. So I like that," Thomas said. "It's fun for Des Moines to be like, 'Well, jeez, the Mohawks have 30 wins. I didn't even know that.' And then we're like, 'Well, yeah, we've been doing this all season.'"

All of the Mohawks' attention will now shift to the substate final on Wednesday night. Thomas says taking the momentum his team had in the final two innings against Southeast Polk and using it to get out to a faster start will be a key to taking the Maroons down.

While the Mohawks will rightly shift their focus to taking down Dowling Catholic, Monday night's come-from-behind win won't soon be forgotten in Mason City.

MC vs. SEP 17.JPG

Mason City's Kaden Tyler gets ready to put the tag on a Southeast Polk runner on Monday.

"Our kids are so darn tough," Rood said. They just kept competing all the way to the end. I just couldn't be happier for them to have the opportunity to play for a state tournament."

The Mohawks will travel to play Dowling Catholic in the Class 4A, Substate 2 final at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in Des Moines.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

