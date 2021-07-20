'Gritty, gutty' Mason City baseball team's no-quit mentality has Mohawks on verge of state

The Mohawks would go on to win the game, 7-5, and advance to the substate final again.

The no-quit mentality is one that Rood's guys have taken on this season. There was no greater example of that than on Monday.

Maybe it was the alligator blood.

"I had to look that one up to see what it means," Rood laughed. "But I like that. You know you have culture when your kids sound like your coaches. We might not use the term alligator blood, but we talk about being gritty, gutty and not giving up."

The Mohawks will now play at Dowling Catholic on Wednesday, with a chance to qualify for the program's first state tournament since 2017 hanging in the balance.

Mason City (24-16) has had its fair share of ups and downs this season. The Mohawks have experienced injury problems and battled a tough schedule in 2021.

Because of those ups and downs, and the fact that the Des Moines metro area is usually considered the hot-spot of high school baseball, the Mohawks have flown a bit under-the radar in the Class 4A field.