Green Devils topple Cardinals in two-day contest, move onto district final

As Osage's baseball team took warmups on Wednesday afternoon, it looked mighty loose.

It had jumped out to a 9-1 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura when Mother Nature halted a Class 2A District 5 semifinal contest as the bottom of the fourth was about to commence nearly 24 hours ago.

"It was crazy to be honest," Green Devils sophomore Max Gast said. "We weren't cocky about it, we were confident. Anything can happen in a high school baseball game."

Confident and heading to the district final.

Osage plated another run in that fourth and ended the game early with a single by Luke Scharper in its 11-1, six-inning triumph over the Cardinals at Forest City High School.

"My wife and I were joking about it last night, I think in the four years I've been with the program, there has been a rain delay every year of some kind," Osage head coach Mike Henson said. "It is tough. A bigger piece was more mental."

The second-seeded Green Devils (19-4) will face top-seeded Forest City on Saturday night in the district final. Winner will advance to the substate final held at Roosevelt Field in Mason City next week.

It took a day to get them to that point.

Osage's big inning was a six-run third in which it batted around and snared a nine-run lead. In its first three frames at the plate, its offense registered four extra base hits.

"We're hitting the crap out of the ball," Gast said. "Last 10 games I'd say, we're making solid contact, not many strikeouts."

GHV (14-8) lit up the scoreboard in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Sam Wood. Then lightning was spotted and after a handful of minutes, the decision of suspension was enforced.

Henson decided to go to sophomore right-hander Anders Kittelson to finish the game out. Kittelson worked quick and only allowed his first batter faced to reach base.

Gast, who tossed 84 pitches on Tuesday, got the win. He struck out nine batters and gave up just two hits. He felt his control was a tick off, but the velocity on his fastball was the difference.

"I could blow it past them," he said.

The southpaw also had three RBIs on loud contact. He roped a triple in the first and a double in the third. Even a flyout to center field in the second that GHV's Mason Graham dove and caught was loud.

Drew Tusler drove in four runs for the game while those two plus Tyler Oberfoell and Heath Voigt all recorded two hits.

"Going station-to-station is tough," Henson said. "When you can sprinkle in the double, the triple, get a little more movement, it always helps. Just hope we can continue that for a little while longer."

Both of the Cardinals first team all-conference pitchers – Sam Wood and Matt Steffensmeier – struggled at times. Of the 36 pitches Wood threw, 16 were balls.

GHV head coach Noah Krabbe had to give him a short leash.

"Sometimes, you just don't have your stuff on that day," he said. "I felt comfortably going with either."

Steffensmeier came in and was responsible for all six runs allowed in the third. Krabbe gave the ball to lefty Nathan Roberts on Wednesday. Still, the Cardinals first year leader saw the writing on the wall.

Coming back down eight runs, even on a fresh night, he deemed "almost impossible."

"Coming into a game 0-0 with that good of a team, it is tough to get one or two runs," Krabbe said. "There were some at-bats yesterday we weren't aggressive enough. That has been our thing all year."

The Cardinals will have to replace Wood and Steffensmeier, but Krabbe isn't concerned about the pitching. He'll have Roberts, Dalton Mills and Owen Pueggel available to pitch in 2023.

Plus, he'll have outfielder Mason Graham and infielders Braden Boehnke and Andrew Hook returning.

"We'll be a little bit younger," Krabbe said. "I'm hoping another year of growth with some kids, lifting some weights, I think we'll be alright next year."

Meanwhile, Osage gets to play at least one more game and it will be against the host Indians. The two programs went one-and-done last postseason and had to re-tool their rosters.

Now, both are two wins away from the state tournament.

"It is amazing," Gast said.