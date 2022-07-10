Green Devils snare first district title in Henson's tenure, triumph over Indians

The celebration was subdued before the handshake line.

After?

It was electric.

Osage's baseball team scored nine unanswered runs and drained the life out of Forest City with a five-run top of the seventh to triumph 9-2 on Saturday night and win the Class 2A District 5 title.

"It is crazy," sophomore starting pitcher Max Gast said. "Pretty dope."

Since head coach Mike Henson took over the program four years ago, the Green Devils (20-4) have not made it this far in the postseason.

This team, with just two seniors, did.

"Every group is special in a different way, it is a fun group," Henson said. "They keep their heads in the game and are really positive with each other."

Awaiting Osage is 2A No. 7 Dike-New Hartford, who used back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the sixth to edge out Grundy Center 4-3 in the District 6 final.

Roosevelt Field in Mason City will host the Green Devils and Wolverines on Tuesday night, with the winner advancing to the state tournament at Merchants Park in Carroll.

"I know we can do good things," senior Luke Scharper said.

Gast, on three days rest, got the start for Osage. He tried to overpower the top three hitters in the Indians lineup and struggled with command of his fastball.

To his own admission, it was not the right move.

"It was not smart," the southpaw said. "I had to adjust and hit my spots."

After that opening frame, he was in control. He gave up just two hits, both in the third, and stranded five baserunners. Gast pitched the full 110 and then-some in six-plus innings.

"It gives everyone a bunch of confidence having him on the mound," Scharper said.

"We talked after the game on Tuesday that he was starting behind hitters," Henson added. "He did a much better job of getting out front."

Osage had several chances to breakthrough. It stranded two runners on base apiece in the first three innings and left the bases loaded in the fourth. Its only run came on a Truman Knudtson balk.

"He wasn't throwing the best pitches," Scharper said. "His off-speed, you could tell too."

Knudtson's miscues came back to bite him.

Forest City's starting pitcher threw two wild pitches that allowed Osage to take a 2-1 lead and it never looked back. The Green Devils added two more in the second on RBIs from Landon Arends and Scharper.

They had more than one hit in an inning once. Three of their final four runs came on errors by the Indians.

"I had confidence in the kids and they were going to give us a chance to win it," Henson said.

All Jeff Jerome could do was give credit to the other side of the dugout.

"That's a good ball club, they got a bunch of good athletes," the Indians head coach said. "They've won in a lot of different things. You get down and it is going to be tough to come back against a team like that."

Knudtson, Hunter Sunkle and Connor Sopko combined for 12 walks, three hit batsmen, several wild pitches and that one balk. Still, Forest City was in a tie ballgame and was out-hitting its foe.

Just wasn't meant to be on its home field.

"It could have been worse," Jerome said. "That still says a lot about who we had on the mound and our defense."

Carter Bruckhoff kicked the scoring off with an RBI single in the first. Trying to mount a rally in the seventh, Kellen Moore roped an RBI double and the Indians loaded the bases, but the gap was too big to overcome.

Osage noticed early that Forest City's pitchers didn't have control. It took advantage with 28 total base runners.

"We did a good job not swinging at stuff and fouling some balls off that were on the margin," Henson said. "They kept after it, kept grinding."

An attempt at a dump of ice water was unsuccessful by the Green Devils. They were loud in the postgame huddle. Now, they are one win away from the state tournament.

A moment no one is taking for granted.

"We're every excited to play," senior Tyler Oberfoell said. "Wish the best of luck to Dike."

Meanwhile, Forest City (16-8) will say goodbye to two senior starters in Kundtson and Carter Bruckhoff. Everyone else is expected to return to the diamond in 2023.

Which makes Jerome quite enthused about the prospects of next summer.

"Definitely excited about the group we have coming back," he said.