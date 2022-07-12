Green Devils let seven-run lead slip away, get heartbroken by Wolverines

It was not the postgame feeling Osage's Luke Scharper was expecting on Tuesday night.

Not after a seven-run first inning. Not after answering each rally by Dike-New Hartford. Not after fighting and clawing all season to reach a Class 2A substate final.

"From the beginning, I knew we would have to play tough," the senior said. "We weren't the better team in this situation."

The seventh-ranked Wolverines proved that.

Wil Textor's game-winning bases loaded RBI single completed a seven-run comeback and sent Dike-New Hartford to the 2A state tournament for the second time in three years with an 11-10 triumph over the Green Devils at Roosevelt Field in Mason City.

"Just put the ball in play and don’t ground into a double play," Textor said. "That was my main fear, I’ve grounded into a lot of double plays this year. I got the job done and that is all that matters."

Osage (20-5) walked off the field with lot of sobbing and heartache. It had rolled through District 5 with little challenges and an offense that broke out each and every game.

Even with two seniors in its dugout, the loss was just as painful.

"The bottom line is, I appreciate everything they've done and they should be proud of what they accomplished this year," Green Devils head coach Mike Henson said.

Tuesday's contest came down to who was at bat last. And on this night, it belonged to the Wolverines.

Underclassmen Carson Costello and Micah Walston worked back-to-back walks against Green Devils relief pitcher Carson Naastrom to open the bottom of the seventh in a 10-10 ballgame.

Cole McCumber laid down a SAC bunt that moved the runners into scoring position. Then, Henson made a call.

He decided to walk leadoff hitter Devon Kollasch and pitch to Textor, who was 3-for-4 at the plate before his final at-bat.

"I was going back and forth and I still think it is the right call, you got to set up that force play at home," Henson said. "There's a lot more options to win and much tougher play at the plate if we don't."

Textor proved it wasn't.

He laced a single up the middle and sent D-NH into a frenzy behind first base in celebrating its first state tournament berth under first year head coach Jordan Martin.

"The kids battled and just shows how tough they are and how tough they have been all season," Martin said.

It was the capper of a game that featured a ton of offense. Yet at the start, there was a lineup change for the Green Devils.

Intitially, Tyler Oberfoell was going to get the start. The shoulder injury he's been battling since the end of the regular season was not healed enough to pitch.

So Anders Kittelson got the nod.

"It just wasn't ready and I feel bad for him as a senior," Henson said. "I love how mentally ready everybody was to adjust."

That didn't affect Osage.

It kicked things off with an explosive seven-run first. Against Textor, it teed off with RBI singles from Max Gast, Landon Arends and Heath Voigt then Scharper delivered the blow of a no-doubt three-run home run.

"You could definitely tell he was struggling," Scharper said. "I had faith we'd win it from the beginning. That start definitely helped."

"I would have never dreamed that start," Henson added.

Gast added another home run, this one a solo shot, to lead off the second. That ended the outing for Wil and his little brother Lewis came on.

Lewis is a southpaw and he held the Green Devils to two runs, both in the fourth inning, and had his defense behind him make plays late. Most notably, an L-4, 4-6 swing for a double play in the sixth.

"Kept us just off balance enough to slow us down," Henson said.

The Wolverines (26-3) cut their deficit six-run deficit in half behind a two-run double from Gus Varney and an RBI double off the bat of Nick Reinicke. Those three plus Kollasch combined to go 9-for-14 with eight RBIs on the night.

It is the most dangerous part of D-NH's lineup. And it made Anders Kittelson and Naastrom pay.

"They're good, we couldn't keep them off the bases and we couldn't get them out," Henson said.

D-NH tied the game at 10 with a five-run fourth, nearly batting around its lineup. Kollasch soared an RBI double deep to center field to make it 10-7, Varney scored on a wild pitch, Reinicke registered an RBI groundout and Lewis tied the game with an RBI single.

The Green Devils got just one runner in scoring position the last three innings.

"They were having quality at-bats," Scharper said. "Just what happens."

Four players registered two hits for the Green Devils with Gast and Kittelson each driving in two runs. Gast, Arends and Voigt crossed home plate two times apiece.

Osage will say goodbye to not only Scharper and Oberfoell, but Henson too. Starting next month, he'll be the new Activities Director at Muscatine High School in Eastern Iowa.

Yet whoever takes over for Henson brings a lot of ammo back to the fold for 2023, led by Gast, Heath Voigt, Nolan Heard, Arends and Kittelson.

"We'll get a good candidate in," Henson said. "There is a lot of talent."