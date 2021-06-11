Grand slam, scoring off errors propel Knights to triumph in top-10 showdown

One day during batting practice at the start of the season, with winds gusting around 50 miles per hour, Mason City Newman Catholic leadoff hitter Jake Maznio hit two home runs that comfortably left the yard.
So he began to claim he was a power hitter.
"He would joke around saying he's got all this pop," Knights head coach Alex Bohl said.
Maznio picked the perfect time for his first home run of the season.
Tied at one in the bottom of the second inning, Maznio took an outside pitch towards right-center field and it cleared the fence for a grand slam to give Class 1A No. 1 Newman Catholic a lead it wouldn't relinquish to upend No. 9 St. Ansgar 11-3 in a Top of Iowa East and top-10 clash at Newman Catholic High School.
A junior, Maznio came with just two runs batted in.
"He got one and it carried out," Bohl said. "You try to make a statement every time you play. We're going to compete with anybody. We were able to string some hits together."
The Knights (14-1, 8-0 TOI East) added on to the lead by taking advantage of several errors from the Saints defense to remain unbeaten in the conference.
From the third to the sixth inning, St. Ansgar couldn't field a clean play one time each in the third and fourth frames and two times in the sixth. Newman Catholic scored two runs in the fourth and added four more in the sixth.
Coming into the night, the Saints had 13 total errors this season. They delved up a lot of walks, too and hit a few batters.
"We didn't play our best game offensively, defensively or running the bases," Saints head coach Devin Schwiesow said. "Our eight free passes was the difference."
Bennett Suntken roped a two-run single in that four-run inning. Nash Holmgaard recorded three hits, two of them doubles, to pair with two RBIs and two runs scored.
No. 9 hitter Owen Casey had two hits, one of them an RBI double. Still, Bohl believes his squad can still improve at the plate. Newman Catholic struck out eight times.
"Our approach at the plate, we can still get better at that," he said. "I think we're striking out too much. We have to be elite at base running."
St. Ansgar struggled with runners in scoring position. It plated two runs on an RBI single from Regan Witt in the first and a Ryan Cole run-scoring single in the sixth.
It stranded runners on second or third in four innings. Cole and Witt each went 2-for-3 at the plate.
"It was not our best game," Cole said. "We were hitting the ball right at them sometimes. We need to come up with that big hit. It'll be a big talking point and we'll focus more on that."
Newman Catholic starter Matt Henrich played a part in that, striking out the final batter with a runner in scoring position in the first and sixth frames. The junior right-hander threw 107 pitches allowing seven hits.
Henrich is one of five pitchers for the Knights to remain perfect.
"When you're in those spots, you got to stay tough and figure out how to get out of it," Henrich said.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.