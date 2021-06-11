Grand slam, scoring off errors propel Knights to triumph in top-10 showdown

Coming into the night, the Saints had 13 total errors this season. They delved up a lot of walks, too and hit a few batters.

"We didn't play our best game offensively, defensively or running the bases," Saints head coach Devin Schwiesow said. "Our eight free passes was the difference."

Bennett Suntken roped a two-run single in that four-run inning. Nash Holmgaard recorded three hits, two of them doubles, to pair with two RBIs and two runs scored.

No. 9 hitter Owen Casey had two hits, one of them an RBI double. Still, Bohl believes his squad can still improve at the plate. Newman Catholic struck out eight times.

"Our approach at the plate, we can still get better at that," he said. "I think we're striking out too much. We have to be elite at base running."

St. Ansgar struggled with runners in scoring position. It plated two runs on an RBI single from Regan Witt in the first and a Ryan Cole run-scoring single in the sixth.

It stranded runners on second or third in four innings. Cole and Witt each went 2-for-3 at the plate.