'Good things ahead': West Fork baseball looks to get bats going in 2021

During the month of May, the West Fork baseball team only had two practices where all of its guys were together at one place.

With the most important part of the spring sports season wrapping up at the beginning of summer, that’s not an uncommon thing for many teams around the state.

Now that all spring sports are over, head coach Tom Shreckengost is excited to finally have all his guys together and start developing his team.

“We’ve already seen that, since the track season got over last week, we’re noticing those guys that are finally back again,” Shreckengost said. “They’re starting to swing the bat a little more confidently.”

For the Warhawks, the offensive side of the ball is the area the team needs to improve on most if it is to have success this season.

During the shortened 2020 season, West Fork finished with an overall record of 7-8. Six out of the eight losses were decided by three runs or less.

Getting the bats going will likely be the key to seeing how high the Warhawks can fly this year.

