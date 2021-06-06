'Good things ahead': West Fork baseball looks to get bats going in 2021

During the month of May, the West Fork baseball team only had two practices where all of its guys were together at one place.
With the most important part of the spring sports season wrapping up at the beginning of summer, that’s not an uncommon thing for many teams around the state.
Now that all spring sports are over, head coach Tom Shreckengost is excited to finally have all his guys together and start developing his team.
“We’ve already seen that, since the track season got over last week, we’re noticing those guys that are finally back again,” Shreckengost said. “They’re starting to swing the bat a little more confidently.”
For the Warhawks, the offensive side of the ball is the area the team needs to improve on most if it is to have success this season.
During the shortened 2020 season, West Fork finished with an overall record of 7-8. Six out of the eight losses were decided by three runs or less.
Getting the bats going will likely be the key to seeing how high the Warhawks can fly this year.
“We just need to turn around the bats a little bit and score some more runs,” Shreckengost said. “We’re trying to get the guys on and get the guys moved around and give us opportunities to score and win games.”
The two areas of the game that are considered a strength for this West Fork team is the overall veteran leadership and the talent returning on the mound. The Warhawks have six seniors on the squad that have played together since elementary school and all have varsity playing experience.
On the mound, senior Iowa Lakes baseball commit Kellen Cameron will pitch in many of the big games for the team. Cameron, an all-conference and all-district selection a year ago, went 3-0 in his junior season, posting 26 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.73.
“I pitch to let my guys make plays behind me,” Cameron said. “I trust them and I just go for ground balls. I feel very confident up there and I go up and do my thing.”
The Warhawks will also count on seniors Noah Maske, Jakob Washington, Carter Meints and Kayden Ames to log some innings. Shreckengost also mentioned junior Riley Peterson as a name to keep an eye on.
The Warhawks have already played in eight games over a two-week span to start the year. Shreckengost has reason to believe that, once his guys get settled in, the team can make some noise this season.
“We want to win a lot of games and we want to compete. I think we can do that,” Shreckengost said. “Like I said previously, we’ve just got to get our offense rolling a little bit. We’ve got to get aggressive and jump on some pitches and get after it. Good things ahead for these guys this season.”
West Fork will continue its season against Osage at 7:30 p.m. on Monday in Sheffield.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.