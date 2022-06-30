Golden Bears forfeit TIC-West title to Indians on pitching count mishap

Less than 24 hours ago, Forest City's baseball team was walking off the field in disbelief.

The Indians had just lost the Top of Iowa West Conference title to Bishop Garrigan on Wednesday night, 4-3. For the third straight season, they had a chance at an outright title and fell short.

Now, they are experiencing a delayed celebration.

Golden Bears Activities Director and co-head baseball coach Rob Meister confirmed to the Globe Gazette on Thursday afternoon that his team will forfeit the conference title to Forest City.

The reason? A pitch count error.

Drew Fogarty, the ace of the Bishop Garrigan pitching staff, hit his max pitch count limit in an outing of 110 pitches when Tommy Miller grounded out to first baseman Drew Lappe for the second out.

That should have ended Fogarty's outing. It did not.

He pitched to Forest City outfielder Carter Bruckhoff at 110 pitches. Indians assistant coaches were asking in the dugout while Bruckhoff was at-bat as to why Fogarty was not taken out of the game.

Fogarty eventually struck out Bruckhoff, ending the inning in which the Indians left two runners on base, the third time over the last four innings that happened.

Lappe hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to win the game for the Golden Bears and give them their first conference title since 2012 when they were in the North Central Conference.

Or so they thought.

One day later, that title is wiped away. The official statement from Meister in an email sent to the Globe Gazette reads, "Due to an error with the pitch count the Bishop Garrigan baseball team has had to forfeit their game vs Forest City last night. Once the video could verify the correct number of pitches, Bishop Garrigan contacted the IHSAA and Forest City to handle the situation properly. This will serve as the correspondence for the situation."

When asked if this also confirms that Bishop Garrigan is forfeiting the conference title, Meister said "correct."

This makes Forest City the outright TIC-West champions. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

