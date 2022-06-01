Go-Hawks win thrilling nightcap to earn sweep over Comets

WAVERLY – The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks swept the Charles City Comets 13-5 and 9-8 in a Northeast Iowa Conference doubleheader on Tuesday night at Hertel Field.

The Go-Hawks would dominate at the plate in the opener and would walk-off in extra innings with passed ball in the nightcap. However, Charles City would put up a strong performance in the last game, including a six-run inning at the top of the fourth.

“Even that first game in the sixth and seventh inning, I thought we put some good swings in it,” Comets head coach Tyler Downing said. “We put some good at-bats together and carried that into game two.”

The first inning of the first game would see three runs go to the Comets, starting with an RBI single by junior Lincoln Joslin. However, the Go-Hawks would tie it up in their first four at-bats by loading the bases for senior Korbyn Dewey. He’d respond with three runs batted in on a double, then ran in himself for the lead.

They’d widen it further with four runs over the course of two innings. The Comets would score in the fourth, but failed to make a breakthrough. The Go-Hawks would get more help by several fielding errors late in the game by the opposition, letting them get on base and in scoring position.

“They capitalized on that and that’s what a team’s going to do,” Downing said. “We made mistakes there and they made us pay for it.”

In the second game, the Comets would chase the Go-Hawks early on, passing them up in the fourth with two runs by eighth-grader Malachi O’Brien. With four other runs brought in, it would prove to be the high-water mark of the Comets’ doubleheader – and the highest scoring inning of the night.

“We worked the count… and then they hit us a couple of times, got us a couple walks and we took advantage of that with those good at-bats and put some swings on it and were able to score some runs,” Downing said. “That was very, very good to see.”

Charles City was up 8-5, but a bases loaded walk, followed by a two-run hit by junior Sam Roose would tie the game back up going into the fifth. The two would shut each other out from there, forcing the game into extra innings.

After holding the Comets down once more, the Go-Hawks loaded the bases, allowing for senior Chance Key to score on a low pitch past the catcher’s mitt.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

