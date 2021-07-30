Globe Gazette's 2021 All-Area Baseball Team

After another exciting summer baseball season, there's no denying that North Iowa is filled with talented players.
The Globe Gazette's All-Area baseball team highlights the best of the best.
Mason City senior Alex Gold and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Brody Boehnke were named co-players of the year for what they accomplished this season.
They are also part of the 12 players that make up the first team. Fourteen more players comprise the second team, and plenty more were named honorable mention.
Co-Players of the Year:
Sr. Alex Gold, Mason City
From his time as an underclassmen to his senior season this summer, Alex Gold has consistently been one of the top baseball players in North Iowa. Between pitching and batting, he was one of the best two-way players in the state this season. On the mound, Mason City's lefty ace led the team in ERA (2.01), strikeouts (73) and tied in wins (5). At the plate, he finished with a final batting average of .411 and an on base percentage of .503. He also finished with 47 RBIs and nine home runs. He was named first team all-conference and second team all-district.
Sr. Brody Boehnke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Brody Boehnke was one of the best batters in the state, regardless of classification, this summer. His batting average of .557 was sixth best out of all classes and tops in Class 2A. Boehnke finished with 44 overall hits, seven doubles, two triples and 28 RBIs. The first team all-conference catcher, and player of the year, was a a major reason why the Cardinals earned a share of the Top of Iowa West title.
Remaining first team:
Sr. Jack Ermer, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
When Jack Ermer was on the mound, GHV had a good shot at a victory. The Cardinals' ace finished with 10 total wins, which was good for fifth-best in all classes. He was accurate in the strike zone, only giving up nine walks all season, compared to 63 strikeouts in 63 innings. He was named to the Top of Iowa West all-conference first team.
Sr. Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar
A staple on the infield for the St. Ansgar baseball team, Ryan Cole was also one of the top batters in Class 1A. His final batting average of .474 was good for third-best in the Top of Iowa East, and his 42 stolen bases beat the next-closest in the conference by 15. He finished with 46 total hits, 21 RBIs, nine doubles, a triple and a home run. Cole was named first team all-conference.
Sr. Jace Gentz, Northwood-Kensett
Jace Gentz was an instrumental part of the Northwood-Kensett baseball team's postseason run. Before falling to Kee in the substate final, Gentz put together a run of five-straight games with a home run. He finished with six total on the season, along with three doubles and a triple. His final batting average of .395 was tops on the Vikings. Gentz also finished with 52 strikeouts in 32.2 innings pitched on the mound. He was named second team all-conference.
Sr. Casey Hanson, Lake Mills
Casey Hanson was solid on the bump and at the plate in his senior season for the Lake Mills baseball team. He led the Top of Iowa West with 75 strikeouts and finished with an ERA of 3.32. At the plate, his .409 batting average was fifth-best in the conference. He also had seven doubles and three home runs. Hanson was named first team all-conference.
Jr. Carter Thomas, Mason City
Carter Thomas plate finished his season with an overall batting average of .412 and an on base percentage of .530. He had the most hits on the team this season and finished with the second-most RBIs (32). The center fielder hit nine doubles, six triples and a home run. On the bases, he also recorded 27 stolen bases, which was the second-most in the CIML-Iowa. He also finished the season with 61 strikeouts on the mound and held opponents to a batting average of .158. He was named first team all-district and all-conference.
Sr. Austin Warnke, Clear Lake
Before the start of the season, Clear Lake head coach AJ Feuerbach listed Austin Warnke as a player to count on in 2021. The center fielder delivered by finishing with a team best .392 batting average and .443 on base percentage. His 40 hits were the most in the North Central Conference this season. He also had 10 doubles and a home run and was named first team all-conference.
Jr. Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic
When Nash Holmgaard stepped up to the plate, opposing pitchers had a reason to be nervous. The junior became the first player in Iowa high school baseball history to record a home run cycle earlier this season. He finished with 12 home runs, which was tied for the most in Class 1A this season, and 63 RBIs, which was third in the class. He finished with a final batting average of .429 and crushed 14 doubles. He was voted first team all-conference.
So. Kellen Moore, Forest City
Kellen Moore was the best statistical batter on a Forest City team that earned a share of the Top of Iowa West conference title this summer. The junior catcher finished with a final batting average of .392 and batted in 29 runners. He also led the Indians on the base paths with 15 steals. Moore was named first team all-conference.
Jr. Tyler Oberfoell, Osage
Tyler Oberfoell finished the season with a batting average of even .500, which was the best in the Top of Iowa East this summer. He also hit 16 RBIs, five doubles and a triple. The junior was also solid on the mound, posting 54 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched. Oberfoell was truly a do-it-all type of player for the Green Devils. He was named first team all-conference.
So. Max Burt, Newman Catholic
Max Burt was once again dominant behind the plate and at it this summer. The sophomore catcher was named Top of Iowa East player of the year for the second straight season. He posted a final batting average of .465, 46 hits, 38 RBIs, 13 doubles and six home runs. Burt's on base percentage of .576 was second-best in the conference. He was named to the Top of Iowa East first team.
Second team
Jr. Jett Neuberger, Clear Lake: 4-2; 2.00 ERA; 1.00 WHIP; 99 K's; .144 OBA; unanimous first team all-NCC
Jr. Matthew Steffensmeier, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: 5-0; 2.01 ERA; 1.04 WHIP; 32 K's; honorable mention all-TOI West
Jr. Matthew Henrich, Newman Catholic: 7-0; 0.60 ERA; 1.04 WHIP; 63 Ks; first team all-TOI East
Sr. Carter Salz, St. Ansgar: .424 batting average; .557 OBP; 39 hits; 23 hits; 16 doubles; first team all-TOI East
Sr. Mario De La Cruz, Hampton-Dumont-CAL: .367 batting average; .492 OBP; 36 hits; 26 RBIs; 8 doubles; first team all-NCC
Sr. Spencer Krabbe, Osage: .411 batting average; .458 OBP; 30 hits; 27 RBIs; 6 doubles, 2 triples; first team all-TOI East
Sr. Kellen Cameron, West Fork: 2-5; 3.13 ERA; 1.36 WHIP; 50 K's; .986 FPCT -- .350 batting average; 28 hits; 17 RBIs; 3 doubles; 5 triples; 2 HR's; 17 SB -- first team all-TOI East
Sr. Kaden Barry, Charles City: .355 batting average; .417 OBP; 33 hits; 3 doubles; 19 RBIs; first team all-NEIC
So. Owen Pueggel, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: .439 batting average; .538 OBP; 36 hits; 34 RBIs; 6 doubles; 3 triples; first team all-TOI West
So. Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic: 6-0; 0.35 ERA; 0.81 WHIP; 69 K's -- .381 batting average; 24 hits; 3 doubles; 1 HR; second team all-TOI East
Sr. Connor Dalen, Mason City: .405 batting average; .506 OBP; 30 hits; 28 RBIs; 1 double; 2 triples; 4 HR's; second team all-CIML-Iowa
Sr. Ben Pederson, Mason City: .491 batting average; .586 OBP; 28 hits; 24 RBIs; 6 doubles; 4 HR's; second team all-CIML-Iowa
Sr. Isaac Renteria, Northwood-Kensett: .392 batting average; .511 OBP; 29 hits; 30 RBIs; 6 doubles; 6 HRs; first team all-TOI East
Jr. Reese Moore, Forest City: .303 batting average; .600 OBP; 45 walks (leads state); 20 hits; 8 doubles; 4 triples; 5 HR's; second team all-TOI West
Honorable Mention
Central Springs: Jr. Cole Christiansen, Jr. Chase Berding, Jr. Drew Kelley, Sr. Josh Stepleton
Newman Catholic: Jr. Elijah Brinkley, Jr. Tim Castle, Jr. Jack Maznio
Northwood-Kensett: Sr. Ethian Tasker, Sr. Cade Hengesteg, Sr. Kael Julseth, Sr. Brandon Varner
St. Ansgar: So. Tate Mayer, Sr. Taylor Hillman, Sr. Justin Horgen, Fr. Regan Witt, Sr. Alex Hansen
Osage: Fr. Max Gast, Fr. Nolan Heard
Forest City: Jr. Truman Knudtson, Sr. Noah Miller, Sr. Brock Moore, 08 Cole Moore, Fr. Jack Thompson
Rockford: Jr. Kolton Lyman, Jr. Brooks Hoffman
West Fork: Sr. Kayden Ames, Sr. Noah Maske
Mason City: So. Ethen Roberts, Jr. Cooper Wiemann, Jr. Kellar Malek, So. James Fingalsen
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: Fr. Mason Graham, So. Dalton Mills, Jr. Nathan Roberts, Jr. Sam Wood
Lake Mills: So. Brady Hanson, Jr. Wyatt Helming, Jr. A.J. Ramaker
West Hancock: Sr. Cayson Barnes, Jr. Mathew Francis, Jr. Braden Walk, So. Rylan Barnes
Charles City: Sr. J.J. Ritter, Jr. Tino Tamayo, Jr. Colton Crooks
Riceville: Sr. Watson Fair, Jr. Mitchel Marr, Sr. Isaiah Hill
Clear Lake: Sr. Andrew Formanek, Jr. Carson Toebe, Sr. Eric Ritter
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: Jr. Cal Heeren, So. Marco Guerrero
