Globe Gazette's 2021 All-Area Baseball Team

After another exciting summer baseball season, there's no denying that North Iowa is filled with talented players.

The Globe Gazette's All-Area baseball team highlights the best of the best.

Mason City senior Alex Gold and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura senior Brody Boehnke were named co-players of the year for what they accomplished this season.

They are also part of the 12 players that make up the first team. Fourteen more players comprise the second team, and plenty more were named honorable mention.

Co-Players of the Year:

Sr. Alex Gold, Mason City

From his time as an underclassmen to his senior season this summer, Alex Gold has consistently been one of the top baseball players in North Iowa. Between pitching and batting, he was one of the best two-way players in the state this season. On the mound, Mason City's lefty ace led the team in ERA (2.01), strikeouts (73) and tied in wins (5). At the plate, he finished with a final batting average of .411 and an on base percentage of .503. He also finished with 47 RBIs and nine home runs. He was named first team all-conference and second team all-district.

Sr. Brody Boehnke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura