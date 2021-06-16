GHV rallies to upend Forest City, get revenge from season-opener

There were three instances Wednesday where Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was in the midst of a bang-bang play at the plate. It was 0-for-3.

When it counted the most, the Cardinals finally broke through.

GHV rallied from a 2-1 deficit facing its final three outs to snare a dramatic 3-2 walk-off victory over Forest City at home that puts the two Top of Iowa West rivals in a tie at the top of the standings at the halfway point of the season.

"This team is awesome and I lobe this team so much," Cardinals head coach Ryley Kozisek said. "It was a tough night at home (plate) for us."

It was one to that they were grinding their teeth for. Nearly a month ago, the Indians upended GHV 14-4. The latter was missing multiple starters who doubled up with soccer.

Even without starting shortstop Sam Wood for the second meeting, GHV still notched 10 hits against the top two pitchers Forest City had in Noah Miller and Reese Moore.

The Cardinals (12-2, 8-1 TOI-West) expected this.

"We felt really good about this," Kozisek said. "We had this one circled, from the start. We feel really good about this team."