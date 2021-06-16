GHV rallies to upend Forest City, get revenge from season-opener

There were three instances Wednesday where Garner-Hayfield-Ventura was in the midst of a bang-bang play at the plate. It was 0-for-3.
When it counted the most, the Cardinals finally broke through.
GHV rallied from a 2-1 deficit facing its final three outs to snare a dramatic 3-2 walk-off victory over Forest City at home that puts the two Top of Iowa West rivals in a tie at the top of the standings at the halfway point of the season.
"This team is awesome and I lobe this team so much," Cardinals head coach Ryley Kozisek said. "It was a tough night at home (plate) for us."
It was one to that they were grinding their teeth for. Nearly a month ago, the Indians upended GHV 14-4. The latter was missing multiple starters who doubled up with soccer.
Even without starting shortstop Sam Wood for the second meeting, GHV still notched 10 hits against the top two pitchers Forest City had in Noah Miller and Reese Moore.
The Cardinals (12-2, 8-1 TOI-West) expected this.
"We felt really good about this," Kozisek said. "We had this one circled, from the start. We feel really good about this team."
The bottom of the seventh started with Jack Ermer reaching on an E5 and ended up on third after a stolen base and a passed ball. Mason Graham drew a walk that allowed Brody Boehnke to step to the plate.
The state's leader in batting average and on base percentage, the senior catcher hit a deep sacrifice fly to left that allowed Ermer to cross home easily and tie the game at two.
After an Owen Pueggel was intentionally walked, Nathan Roberts recorded a bloop single in shallow left to load the bases for designated hitter Rafe Van Dusseldorp.
On an outside pitch, the junior got the barrel on it and even though it didn't leave the infield, Graham was safe at the plate to ignite a celebration.
"I just wanted to hit the ball and get the run in," Van Dusseldorp said. "It was a relief. We knew coming in, with our full team, we were going to do some damage."
Forest City (9-6, 8-1) took the lead on a wild pitch that scored Brock Moore, who reached on a single. The batter before, Reese Moore uncorked a drive to deep right field that died at the end and fell into Robert's glove.
Pueggel, who relieved starter Cardinals Matt Steffensmeier, got Kellen Moore to strike out to end the inning.
Steffensmeier, a right-hander, went 6 2/3 innings and from the fourth through the sixth inning, didn't allow the Indians to register a hit. The junior escaped a bases-loaded jam on three walks in the fifth with a 4-3 groundout.
"That was enormous," Kozisek said. "Matt's the guy. He takes the ball and does his thing. (We) trust him."
Both of the initial runs were scored in the third inning.
Forest City got on the scoreboard first with a Noah Miller, its starting pitcher, scoring on an E5 before the third out was recorded. GHV answered in the bottom half with a Boehnke RBI single in the left-center gap.
Boehnke finished with two RBIs while Braden Boehnke and Ermer each recorded two hits for the Cardinals. Kellen Moore had two of the four hits for the Indians.
GHV is rolling with confidence after its 12th win in its last 13 games. Still, it is far from done.
"We just can't get too hot-headed," Van Dusseldorp said.
