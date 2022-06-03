GHV continues hot start to year behind big first inning, Wood's pitching

With his second standing triple in as many days, Nathan Roberts drove in two runs and put Garner-Hayfield-Ventura up 3-0 in the bottom of the first.

He puts his lifetime standing triple count at under five, but the majority of the Cardinals' crowd thought that that particular triple would fly out of the ballpark.

They weren't the only ones.

"I thought it was a nuke, not gonna lie," Roberts said. "I started jogging a little bit."

Although no nukes went off in Garner on Friday, it was still a sound 7-1 win over Lake Mills that was assisted by a five-run first inning.

Now 4-0 on the season and still in sole possession of first in the Top of Iowa West, cooking with grease early in the game is something that the GHV squad makes a point of emphasis.

"We like to come out strong and get the bats going," Roberts said. "We have a saying in the dugout, 'hot like a frying pan,' and that's how we like to keep the bats."

There was some sizzle on senior Sam Wood's pitches as well, as he put together a complete game while allowing one run and striking out nine.

He gave up seven hits, but they were fairly evenly spread out. His only real trouble came in the fifth inning when the Bulldogs plated a single run, but he got himself out of the jam with his team up by six runs.

"Sam, when he gets up on the mound he's in his own little world out there," Cardinals head coach Noah Krabbe said. "When I'm in the dugout I really don't have to worry about it. I almost don't even really need to be calling the game. We've got Lucas (Kral), kind of a young catcher, so we like to call some pitches from the dugout, but when seniors like that step up to the mound it takes the pressure off of pretty much everybody out there."

Wood humbly gave the credit to his teammates instead, speaking on the confidence they give him to go out and pitch a good game.

"It's a lot easier to throw up there when you know you've got a great defense behind you," he said.

On the other side of things, Lake Mills first-year Casey Schuermann wasn't pleased with the overall effort from his team.

Speaking on the importance of continuing to fight after going down in the fourth inning, he wants to see a better approach moving forward.

That made for a long conversation on the field after the final out had been made and the handshake line had been walked through.

"It's about competing every single day," Schuermann said. "We didn't compete. We didn't compete as a team. That's just the bottom line. We just talked for 20 minutes out here. Our JV didn't go out here and bring it, either. That stuff's contagious."

With a very young team that has just two seniors starting, those habits will have to be learned by the Bulldogs. The Cardinals have a very experienced team, which has contributed to their great start.

Knowing that those players have been there and done that makes Krabbe's job a lot easier, as he's in his first year on the job as well.

"We've got a lot of great seniors who provide a lot of leadership," he said. "I need to be here obviously, but with all of those seniors, they're self-motivated and self-driven. You don't have to tell them to get up for a game, they're ready from the start."

