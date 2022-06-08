Gast posts 10 K's, three hits at the plate to lead Osage over Rockford

It was a moment that could have derailed Max Gast's outing on Wednesday night.

Having already retired seven of the first eight batters he faced via strikeout, Gast fired in a mid-high fastball that the home plate umpire called a ball in the third inning.

He proceeded to graze a pitch off the helmet of Rockford's No. 9 hitter Ryker Hoffman and walk Terran Romer. A wild pitch sent both runners to scoring position.

"I was kind of nervous, usually don't get put in those jams," Gast said. "Just take my deep breath, that usually calms me down."

The southpaw struck out Wyatt Ritter to get out of the jam and record his second win on the mound to lead the Green Devils to an 11-0, six-inning win over the Warriors in a Top of Iowa East contest.

Gast threw all six innings on 96 pitches and recorded 10 strikeouts.

"He (has) a strong, positive mindset," Osage head coach Mike Henson said. "I was confident he'd come back, dial it in. He's put in the time, there's no doubt about it."

Over the spring season, Gast upped his fastball velocity by about eight miles per hour. He stated he's got a newer grip and confidence with his slider and curveball

All of that has led to have an ERA under two and opponents to only snare eight hits off him.

"(I'm) overpowering hitters now," the Green Devils junior said. "I feel I have better control."

Osage (7-3, 5-2 TIC-East) gave him plenty of run support.

The big inning was a six-run fifth in which half of its runs came on wild pitches. Rockford starter Kolton Lyman struggled with command of his heater all night and the Green Devils were patient.

Landon Arends, Jake Brebsbach and courtesy runner Brady Nicholson all crossed home on errant pitches.

"We always preach, no matter who is on the mound, we talk about quality at-bats," Henson said. "We didn't take a whole lot of strikes. We had a good eye to let it go."

Catcher and leadoff hitter Nolan Heard then ripped a two-run double to cap the frame.

"We didn't throw strikes as efficiently as Osage did," Warriors head coach Clay Eustice said. "Those innings can always find a way to snowball out of control and that's enough to turn the tide of a game."

Gast also helped himself at the plate with a three-hit night that featured a pair of doubles and a two-run home run in the first that came after Tyler Oberfoell reached on a two-out error.

Gast knew a fastball was coming from Lyman and he turned on it.

"He thought he could probably blow it right past me," he said. "Right on the tee, just let loose."

The Green Devils added two in the six of a throwing error to send the game into the run-rule. They didn't win their seventh game until June 17 last summer.

Henson does feel this is one of the better teams he's fielded at Osage.

"I was very optimistic about our team and what we could do," he stated. "We have the potential to make a very good run throughout the rest of the regular season and into the postseason."

Brooks Hoffman had the lone hit, an infield single, for Rockford (4-5, 3-3). It has dropped four of its last five contests since a 3-1 start to the year.

"We're playing good baseball against good teams," Eustice said. "I'm happy with how we're playing. We're far ahead of where we were last year with a far younger team."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

