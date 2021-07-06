Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Forest City both earn share of Top of Iowa West conference baseball title

Led by one of the state's best batters, senior Brody Boehnke (.606 batting average), the Cardinals have only lost three games all season and earned a first round bye in the Class 2A postseason bracket.

Forest City also earned a bye as the two-seed in the same bracket. While the Indians share the same conference record as the Cardinals, Forest City played a challenging non-conference schedule, which resulted in more losses overall.

However, Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome says playing a tougher out-of-conference schedule is a good thing for his boys.

"Our philosophy has been to try to play as tough as a non-conference schedule as we can to be able to see a variety of different pitchers throughout the year," Jerome said. "That non-conference schedule has traditionally been pretty good for us, even though it might not show it in the overall record."

The Indians had a similar chance to win a share of the conference title in the last two games of the season last year, but came up short of that goal.

"Difference between this year's team and last year's team, we've got a lot of the same guys," Jerome said. "They were able to finish in a couple of situations where maybe we didn't last year. We had some pretty good guys have some good outings on the mound."