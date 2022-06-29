Forest City unable to get crucial hit, fall in TIC-West title game against Golden Bears

For three straight years, Forest City's baseball team has had the opportunity to win the Top of Iowa West outright.

For three straight years, it has fallen short. Perhaps none more heartbreaking than the third time on Wednesday night.

With the bases loaded, Bishop Garrigan's Drew Lappe lifted a fly ball deep into center field and it went over the outreached glove of Carter Bruckhoff and Hollis Bode stomped on home plate as the winning run in the Golden Bears 4-3 walk-off victory at home.

"This was definitely a fun game," Indians junior catcher Kellen Moore said. "At the end of the day, it is over. We got to just move on."

It marked Bishop Garrigan's (16-11, 11-3 TIC-West) first conference championship in baseball since 2012 when it was in the North Central Conference. It won eight straight league games to be at the top all alone.

And Forest City walked off the field in heartbreak.

"It feels like a loss, but our guys were putting ourselves in a position to be able to compete," its head coach Jeff Jerome said. "At the end of the day, if you play a full season and you put yourselves in this situation, you're probably doing some pretty good things."

There was some controversy in the seventh inning.

Two scoring books plus the Indians' assistant coaches had Golden Bears ace Drew Fogarty at 110 pitches, the max the junior can throw in one game, when Bruckhoff stepped to the plate with two outs.

The rule states that when a pitcher hits 110 pitches and a new batter steps to the plate, the pitcher is done for his outing.

There were no active protests by Forest City to see what Fogarty's pitch count was at while the at-bat was taking place. Fogarty eventually struck out Bruckhoff.

Bishop Garrigan co-head coach Brian Patterson stated his staff had Fogarty at 109 pitches when Bruckhoff stepped to the plate. Since it is the home book, that is what everyone goes off of.

"I'm not going to comment on that," Jerome said of the pitch count.

A radio station did have a live video stream at the game. The Indians have the option to review the game footage. Afterwards, Jerome and the Golden Bears other co-head coach Rob Meister had a spirited conversation at home plate after the handshake line.

Jerome downplayed any tiffs.

"I just said your kids played a heckuva game," he said. "I left it at that."

Forest City (14-8, 10-4) had several chances to break a 3-3 tie.

It stranded two runners in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings. All three times, it had at least one runner in scoring position with one out. And all three times, it left without a run.

Fogarty wiggled out of those frames with strikeouts, groundouts and pop flies to keep the game squared at three.

"There's some days where (we) can't get that job done," Moore said.

Bode and Fogarty each singled in the seventh and Jerome intentionally walked Heying to load the bases with one out. Once Lappe's single dropped, a dogpile ensued near second base.

The Indians led this game for a bit on the strength of a three-run second, with the big hit coming off the bar of outfielder Jack Thompson. He ripped a two-run home run over the left field fence to give them a one-run lead.

Omar Baez roped an RBI single that capped the frame.

"It is a good confidence booster," Moore said. "He did the right thing at the right time."

Bishop Garrigan tied the game in the third on an RBI single from Fogarty and a sacrifice fly off Lappe's bat.

Thompson had two hits to lead Forest City, but five hitters in its lineup didn't record a hit. Starting pitcher Tommy Miller got out of jams in the fifth and sixth inning to keep the Indians alive for the win.

"He (Thompson) has got a good head on his shoulders," Jerome said. "Got a ton of confidence in Tommy. It is always nice to know you're going to have guys compete deep into a game like that and want to stay in a game."

Forest City will have some time off before its Class 2A District 5 opener against either Central Springs or Clear Lake. It will host all the way through the district final as the No. 1 seed.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.