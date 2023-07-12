Forest City, playing in its first substate final in five years, fell just short of the 2A state tournament.

The Indians fell to West Lyon 2-0 in Estherville on Tuesday, ending their season.

A pair of fifth-inning runs that scored on a hit by pitch and a walk for the Wildcats was the difference. They had just one hit in the contest.

With how well his team pitched, Forest City coach Jeff Jerome said this loss stung quite a bit.

"We had a couple of mistakes but at the end of the day, only gave up two runs," Jerome said. "We just had those freebies in the one inning and that was the matter of the game. We had our opportunities, just could not make it happen tonight."

The biggest opportunity for Forest City came in the top of the seventh, when a two-out double by Omar Baez extended the game. Ryan Lichtsinn, the next batter, was hit by pitch.

Kellen Moore, the team's best hitter and leader in RBIs, popped up the first pitch to end the game.

"The crazy thing about baseball is you don't always get the opportunities to be in that situation," Jerome said. "Kellen, it's been amazing what he has done with the opportunities, not just this year but his whole career. He's our best hitter; it would have been awesome for that to go a different way. By no means was that why we lost the game tonight."

Forest City bounced back from a 1-4 start to the year to make a substate final and had a stretch of three losses in five games in mid-June.

The Indians won their last 10 games prior to the season-ending loss to West Lyon and finished tied for first in the Top of Iowa West.

"We got great kids that are fun to be around and I think they enjoy being around each other," Jerome said. "They work hard and they work hard together, so it is easy for me to be successful. It doesn't surprise me with the way they interact and the way they do business everyday."

Forest City has finished has won at least 16 games in 11 of the past 12 seasons, with a 19-8 record this year. The one year the Indians did not reach that benchmark was in 2020, when they went 8-9 in the shortened season.

With just two seniors on the team — Moore and Baez — there is a lot for Jerome to look forward the sting wears away from this year.

"I think we took a step forward this year," Jerome said. "(Moore) is going to be a tough one to replace but we have kids that are going to step up because we are more experienced. Their confidence is going to be higher. I'm excited for the future."