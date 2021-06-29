Forest City baseball earns confidence-boosting win over Clear Lake

It's always a good thing to win a game by nine runs, no matter what time of the season it is.

However, winning that convincingly later on in the year can be the perfect confidence boost heading into the postseason.

At least, that's what Forest City baseball head coach Jeff Jerome hopes.

The Indians traveled to Clear Lake and earned a convincing 12-3 non-conference win over the Lions on Tuesday night.

"Any time you can get a Tuesday or Thursday win, it's huge this time of the season," Jerome said. "I think Clear Lake probably didn't play their best game of the year, but we left a lot of guys in scoring position throughout the game. Hopefully this gives us a little bit of momentum moving forward."

The Indians got out to a 2-1 lead after one inning and never looked back. The big separator was a four-run fourth inning, in which four Indian batters earned hits and one more runner capitalized off an error in the field.

Forest City took a 6-2 lead heading into the top of the fifth and extended its lead by two runs in each of the next three innings.