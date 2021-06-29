Forest City baseball earns confidence-boosting win over Clear Lake

It's always a good thing to win a game by nine runs, no matter what time of the season it is.
However, winning that convincingly later on in the year can be the perfect confidence boost heading into the postseason.
At least, that's what Forest City baseball head coach Jeff Jerome hopes.
The Indians traveled to Clear Lake and earned a convincing 12-3 non-conference win over the Lions on Tuesday night.
"Any time you can get a Tuesday or Thursday win, it's huge this time of the season," Jerome said. "I think Clear Lake probably didn't play their best game of the year, but we left a lot of guys in scoring position throughout the game. Hopefully this gives us a little bit of momentum moving forward."
The Indians got out to a 2-1 lead after one inning and never looked back. The big separator was a four-run fourth inning, in which four Indian batters earned hits and one more runner capitalized off an error in the field.
Forest City took a 6-2 lead heading into the top of the fifth and extended its lead by two runs in each of the next three innings.
Clear Lake scored one run in the first inning, third inning and fifth inning. The Lions put the ball in play, but couldn't get many balls past defenders in the field.
"I thought we hit pretty well, we just hit it right to them," Clear Lake head coach A.J. Feuerbach said. "Our defense was terrible. I think we gave up eight unearned runs. We just can't do that."
Junior Truman Knudtson was the standout player for the Indians. He pitched all seven innings on the mound and led at the plate, also, with three hits and three RBIs.
The Indians improved to 12-10 on the season, while the Lions dropped to 12-10.
PHOTOS: Clear Lake baseball vs Forest City - 06-29-21
