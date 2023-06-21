CLEAR LAKE — A 1-4 start to the season left Forest City looking for consistency and improvements.

Both of those things have come for the Indians.

Forest City defeated Clear Lake, 15-6, Tuesday to pick up its 12th win in the last 15 games.

It was all Indians from the get-go, plating six between the first three innings. A five-run fifth closed the door after the Lions ended the fourth with the bases loaded.

"I think everyone just jumped on the sticks," Forest City sophomore Ty Dillavou said. "It gives everyone confidence when you see somebody get on base and it snowballed after that. I feel like everyone started hitting the baseball and we pitched well and made plays."

Forest City was aggressive at the plate and on the base paths to wreak havoc on Clear Lake.

The Indians stole five bases and the Lions responded by committing seven errors, leading to seven unearned runs.

Hunter Sulke led the Indians on the mound, striking out five and allowing one earned run in 3.2 innings.

"I thought we put pressure on them offensively and did some pretty good things," Forest City coach Jeff Jerome said. "We had a hard time finding the strikes in the one inning, but otherwise that was about it."

Forest City pitchers issued eight walks on the night which gave Clear Lake a chance in the fourth with the bases loaded but could not take advantage.

Otherwise, it was all offense.

The consistency that his team is starting to find is why Jerome thinks they have had so much success over the past three week.

He said it was difficult to find that groove at the start of the season with players finishing up spring sports and wrapping up school.

"Everything had something going on and we played a couple of pretty good teams early on," Jerome said. "So, we just needed to get in the swing of things and find our rhythm with our pitching staff, getting some swings in and it has helped us to be more consistent."

Dillavou said a big thing has been how confident the team is at the plate.

The Indians have been working on fighting with two strikes, expanding the zone and playing in the gaps.

"One of the things we have talked about it our best guy is always the guy at the plate and I think everyone is buying into that," Dillavou said. "We have just made minor changes that make big differences in games. Every aspect helps us win more games."

Jerome thought the pieces could not quite come together at the beginning of the season.

A lot of practice on off days has helped, but also getting less experienced players so at bats is paying dividends now.

"This is a good group of kids that are focused," Jerome said. "At the end of the day, we are more consistent in every game and we are not taking any days off. That has been a big deal for us."

Forest City has four games left in the regular season, including one against Top of Iowa division leader Algona Garrigan.

With a conference championship in play and a squad playing well, Dillavou said the Indians are confident heading into final stretch.

"I think everyone is really excited to get down the stretch and into the postseason," he said. "I think we are going into practice with the mindset that we can't lose another game. We are going to work here and then fly into next week."

PHOTOS: Newman Catholic, Clear Lake, Forest City baseball 062123-newman-bb-1.JPG 062123-spt-newman-bb-2.JPG 062123-spt-newman-bb-3.JPG 062123-spt-newman-bb-4.JPG 062123-spt-newman-bb-5.JPG 062123-spt-newman-bb-6.1.JPG 062123-spt-newman-bb-7.JPG 062123-spt-clear lake-cf-4.JPG 062123-spt-clear lake-fc-1.JPG 062123-spt-clear lake-fc-2.JPG 062123-spt-clear lake-fc-3.JPG 062123-spt-clear lake-fc-5.JPG NewsVu: PHOTOS: Newman Catholic, Clear Lake, Forest City baseball