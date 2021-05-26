Forest City baseball blows through short-handed GHV

Heading into Wednesday night's baseball game between Top of Iowa West conference foes Forest City and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (GHV), the Cardinals knew they would be short-handed.

GHV would be missing a handful of starters due to the soccer team's postseason third round matchup against Waterloo Columbus.

And once the game started, the Indians took full advantage.

Forest City earned a convincing 14-4 win at home over GHV in five innings to earn its second win of the year and send the Cardinals home with a loss in their season-opener.

"It's good for us to come out with a little bit of energy," Forest City head coach Jeff Jerome said. "We've gotten better every single night, especially with our approaches."

The Cardinals opened up the game in the top of the first inning by scoring two runs, but the Indians responded by piling on four in the bottom of the first to take a two-run lead.

The Indians broke open the game in the second inning by scoring seven runs. The scoring outburst was powered by RBI doubles from both Kellen Moore and Jack Thompson. Truman Knudtson also earned a hit that scored two runners, followed by scoring himself after a couple errors in the field.