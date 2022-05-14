Five Storylines to watch for this baseball season

Stands will be packed. Bats will be cracking and the sound of a ball effortlessly entering a catchers mitt will be music to everyone's ears.

Baseball season will be getting underway for Iowa High Schools starting on Monday. The season has been moved up a week to accommodate the no contact dead period at the end of the July.

That means the state baseball tournaments – returning to Merchants Park in Carroll for Classes 1A and 2A plus Duane Banks Field in Iowa City for 3A and 4A – also are moved up a week.

Here are five storylines to keep and eye on this season.

Vikings trying to build off of surprising postseason

By this point, everyone knows that Northwood-Kensett pulled off the biggest upset last summer when it defeated the giant of Class 1A Newman Catholic 8-3 in the district final.

The Vikings were routed 11-0 by Kee High in the substate final. They ended the season at 14-15 and 9-7 in the Top of Iowa East under first-year head coach Matt Pfaltzgraff.

A lot of starters have departed to graduation, but there is a core of seniors Jace Gentz and Hayden Moore plus freshman Evan Lorenzen, who started 22 games as an eighth grader.

Gentz was the top-hitter with a batting average of .395 and he also deposited six home runs. He'll also be Northwood-Kensett's most experienced pitcher with five starts and an ERA of 3.64.

What will be Mason City's identity?

The River Hawks begin their final season in the Central Iowa Metropolitan League with plenty of question marks after an upset-minded run to the substate final last season.

Seventeen of their 21 home runs have graduated. Their top pitcher is also gone as is three of their top-four hitters. What they do return is all-state outfielder and expected No. 1 pitcher Carter Thomas.

The southpaw and Wayne State recruit hit over .400, drove in 32 runs and swiped 27 bases. He also had a 94.6 fielding percentage in center and started nine games with opponents hitting .158 against him.

Juniors James Finglasen and Ethen Roberts are favorites to be Mason City's Nos. 2 and 3 pitchers. Six expected returners started at least 20 games last season.

Cardinals going through plenty of changes

Noah Krabbe takes over as head coach after Ryley Kozisek, who departed to be an assistant at Central College. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura is coming off one of its most successful seasons with a Top of Iowa West Conference title and 21 wins, most since 2007.

There's still plenty of firepower for the Cardinals to remain in the hunt.

Senior Matt Steffensmeier is expected to take over as their undisputed top pitcher after finishing with a 5-0 record and an ERA just over two. Sam Wood will likely be the No. 2 pitcher.

Gone is all-state catcher Braden Boehnke, but GHV returns its next six best hitters. All of its players that recorded double digit stolen bases are expected to return.

Pitching an expected strength for Osage

Coach Mike Henson's team should have all three of his starters back in the fold as senior Tyler Oberfoell, junior Drew Tusler and sophomore Max Gast will take control of the rotation.

All three started at least five games and Oberfoell led the bunch with a 2.75 ERA. Gast has been topping out around the mid-80s on his fastball during fall and spring leagues.

Stalwarts Connor Tabbert and Spencer Krabbe are gone, but the Green Devils do bring back five guys that hit over .280 while Gast and Oberfoell return a combined 32 RBIs.

Three of Osage's first six games against Top of Iowa East foes are against opponents that finished in the top-half of the league.

Neuberger no longer a secret for Clear Lake

As last season went along, it became more and more clear the Lions turned to Jett Neuberger when a big game was on the horizon. The senior blossomed into a Class 3A all-state pitcher by season's end.

With the graduations of Eric Ritter and PJ Feuerbach plus Carson Toebe deciding not to come out, Neuberger is the entrenched ace of Clear Lake's pitching staff.

The Lions won their first postseason game since their state title in 2016 with an 18-1 romp over Algona. They bring back three starters that started at least 14 games into the fold.

No returner hit over .300 last spring, but Neuberger does return a team-high 24 RBIs.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

