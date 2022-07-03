First inning runs all Lake Mills needs to survive and advance over North Iowa

Sometimes, all you need is three runs in the top of the first.

At least, that’s how it went down for Lake Mills on Saturday evening in a Class 1A District 2 first round matchup against North Iowa.

With one run on an error, another on a balk and the final run on a plain old RBI single by Eli Menke, the Bulldogs advanced to face Newman Catholic on Tuesday with a 3-1 triumph over the Bison.

Falling 13-11 just a few short days ago to the Bison, Saturday’s game was an absolute night and day difference from the high scoring affair.

Not only did all of Lake Mills' runs come in the first, but North Iowa's lone run did, as well. Afterwards, the bats went relatively dead on both sides.

For the Bulldogs, Menke didn't only knock in a run offensively. After allowing that run in the first, he provided six innings of work on the mound.

It also came in the sophomore's first career postseason pitching start.

"I was looking forward to it," Menke said. "This morning I played a little catch with my dad. It was pretty fun."

Keyword: Fun.

That's what the Bulldogs were having, and it's what head coach Casey Schuermann promotes.

And Menke provided plenty of it for his teammates and coaches.

"It was fun, man," Schuermann said. "Fun to watch. It's really exciting, really deserved. I tell you what, as he continues to grow his mindset, he's got some serious potential on the mound, and he's already a .340 hitter at the plate."

A.J. Ramaker had his teammate's back and earned the save in the seventh inning to get Menke the win.

Getting into a little bit of trouble with runners on the corners with two outs, Ramaker was able to get Brendan Price to ground out to shortstop, where Brady Hanson handled a hard-hit roller and stepped on the bag at second to end the game.

With some younger players making big plays throughout the contest, it was fitting to see a senior finish things off.

Without much postseason success in recent memory, it meant a bit more to earn the win with Ramaker on the bump.

"Winning this one after a tough season in the win-loss column, it was really cool to see the senior come in and get the job done so he can enjoy that," Schuermann said.

Playing North Iowa in such close proximity between the regular season and the first round provided a unique opportunity for the Bulldogs to scout the opponent and measure up their own team before win-or-go-home time.

That is something that Lake Mills took advantage of, shutting down the opposing offense and doing enough damage of its own at the plate to survive and advance.

"It kind of helped us gauge what we needed to do better and where we needed to be," Brady Hanson said. "What we can improve on to beat them. Challenge their strengths and expose their weaknesses, I guess."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.