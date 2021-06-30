'Find it and step up': Feuerbach hopes Clear Lake baseball can play complete games

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The worst part of when the Lions are struggling is when the squad can't stop the bleeding and get out of a rough inning.

"It just seems like if one thing happens, then that seems to snowball into several," Feuerbach said. "Put the fire out right away after that one thing and then we can survive. Then we got a shot."

Coming into the season, Feuerbach and the eight seniors on the team had a goal to win the program's first postseason game since 2016 – when the Lions won the state championship.

While the Lions have struggled at points in the season, it's not all doom and gloom. The boys have shown that they have the talent, and the potential, to still accomplish that goal.

"Once we get a win, it's just going to keep going from there," senior Eric Ritter said. "We'll get our confidence up, stop making errors and we'll play good."

The Lions are still in the drivers seat for their seeding in the Class 3A, Substate 2 bracket. Pairings will come out soon, and the better seeding Clear Lake gets, the better chance the boys have at accomplishing the goal of winning a postseason game.