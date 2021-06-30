'Find it and step up': Feuerbach hopes Clear Lake baseball can play complete games

Clear Lake head baseball coach P.J. Feuerbach can describe his team's season in many ways, with many words.
But the one that he used on Tuesday night after a 12-3 non-conference loss to Forest City in Clear Lake?
"It's just hard to ride the roller coaster," Feuerbach said.
Currently sitting at 12-10 on the season, the Lions have been on that "roller coaster" for what seems like the majority of the year.
Feuerbach's squad will put together win streaks of four games and follow it up with three straight losses. The Lions have had times where they've beaten teams by as many as 14 runs, but have also experienced losses, like Tuesday, by nine runs or more.
"You heard of that guy in Batman, Harvey Dent? Two-face? That's us right now," Feuerbach said. "We don't know if the ugly side is going to show up or the good side is going to show up."
The struggle, according to Feuerbach, is putting complete games together, where his guys play all three phases of baseball well.
Some nights, his boys will struggle hitting, but will play solid defense and pitch well. Other nights, vice-versa.
"That's why we're 12-10, because we just very rarely have done that," Feuerbach said. "It's cost us, of those 10 losses, I'd say probably six or seven of them."
The worst part of when the Lions are struggling is when the squad can't stop the bleeding and get out of a rough inning.
"It just seems like if one thing happens, then that seems to snowball into several," Feuerbach said. "Put the fire out right away after that one thing and then we can survive. Then we got a shot."
Coming into the season, Feuerbach and the eight seniors on the team had a goal to win the program's first postseason game since 2016 – when the Lions won the state championship.
While the Lions have struggled at points in the season, it's not all doom and gloom. The boys have shown that they have the talent, and the potential, to still accomplish that goal.
"Once we get a win, it's just going to keep going from there," senior Eric Ritter said. "We'll get our confidence up, stop making errors and we'll play good."
The Lions are still in the drivers seat for their seeding in the Class 3A, Substate 2 bracket. Pairings will come out soon, and the better seeding Clear Lake gets, the better chance the boys have at accomplishing the goal of winning a postseason game.
"We're just looking for the kids to find it and step up a little bit here," Feuerbach said. "We've got a two-week stretch here before we start tournaments. We still haven't seeded anything yet and it's all out in front of us."
Clear Lake still has seven games left before the playoffs start. Feuerbach and Ritter are both hopeful the Lions can get some wins, some confidence and some swagger back before the tournament starts.
If that happens, the Lions have a good shot of winning that postseason game.
"Winning is always the main focus," Ritter said. "This playoffs, being senior year with a bunch of seniors, we all have the drive to do it. And we're going to do it."
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.