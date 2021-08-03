Fifteen North Iowa players named to the IPSWA all-state teams

The Iowa high school baseball state champions were crowned over the last week. With the season officially over, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released its all-state selections.

Fifteen players from the North Iowa area were honored on one of the teams. Five standouts were named to their classes' first team, seven to the second team and three to the third team.

Below are the players, what team they made and their statistics.

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Max Burt, Newman Catholic, C (sophomore): The sophomore catcher was named Top of Iowa East player of the year for the second straight season. He posted a final batting average of .465, and had 46 hits, 38 RBIs, 13 doubles and six home runs. Burt's on base percentage of .576 was second-best in the conference.

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar, IF (senior): Cole's final batting average of .474 was good for third-best in the Top of Iowa East, and his 42 stolen bases beat the next-closest in the conference by 15. He finished with 46 total hits, 21 RBIs, nine doubles, a triple and a home run.