Fifteen North Iowa players named to the IPSWA all-state teams

The Iowa high school baseball state champions were crowned over the last week. With the season officially over, the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released its all-state selections.
Fifteen players from the North Iowa area were honored on one of the teams. Five standouts were named to their classes' first team, seven to the second team and three to the third team.
Below are the players, what team they made and their statistics.
Class 1A
FIRST TEAM
Max Burt, Newman Catholic, C (sophomore): The sophomore catcher was named Top of Iowa East player of the year for the second straight season. He posted a final batting average of .465, and had 46 hits, 38 RBIs, 13 doubles and six home runs. Burt's on base percentage of .576 was second-best in the conference.
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar, IF (senior): Cole's final batting average of .474 was good for third-best in the Top of Iowa East, and his 42 stolen bases beat the next-closest in the conference by 15. He finished with 46 total hits, 21 RBIs, nine doubles, a triple and a home run.
Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic, UT (junior): Holmgaard became the first player in Iowa high school baseball history to record a home run cycle earlier this season. He finished with 12 home runs, which was tied for the most in Class 1A this season, and 63 RBIs, which was third in the class. He finished with a final batting average of .429 and crushed 14 doubles.
SECOND TEAM
Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic, P (sophomore): Taylor faced one of the toughest lineups a Class 1A pitcher could face this season, and the University of Iowa commit still pitched well. He went 6-0 on the mound with an ERA of 0.35 and a WHIP of 0.81. He struck out 69 batters. He also posted a .381 batting average offensively.
Carter Salz, St. Ansgar, C (senior): Salz finished the season with a batting average of .424. He was the anchor behind the plate for the Saints, with 39 total hits, 23 RBIs and 16 doubles. He also finished with a fielding percentage of .992.
Casey Hanson, Lake Mills, IF (senior): Hanson was solid on the mound and at the plate in his senior season for Lake Mills. He led the Top of Iowa West with 75 strikeouts and finished with an ERA of 3.32. At the plate, his .409 batting average was fifth-best in the conference. He also had seven doubles and three home runs.
THIRD TEAM
Jace Gentz, Northwood-Kensett, 1B (senior): Gentz was an instrumental part of Northwood-Kensett's postseason run. Before falling to Kee in the substate final, Gentz put together a run of five-straight games with a home run. He finished with six total on the season, along with three doubles and a triple. His final batting average of .395 was the best on his team.
Matthew Henrich, Newman Catholic, UT (junior): Henrich had a big year stepping up as the team's No. 2 pitcher behind Taylor. He posted a record of 7-0, an ERA of 0.60 and a WHIP of 1.04. He also finished with 63 strikeouts and held opponents to a batting average of .159.
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Brody Boehnke, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, C (senior): Boehnke was one of the best batters in the state, regardless of classification, this summer. His batting average of .557 was sixth-best out of all classes and tops in Class 2A. The Top of Iowa West player of the year finished with 44 overall hits, seven doubles, two triples and 28 RBIs.
SECOND TEAM
Jack Ermer, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, P (senior): The Cardinals' ace finished with 10 total wins, which was good for fifth-best in all classes. He was accurate in the strike zone, only giving up nine walks all season, compared to 63 strikeouts in 63 innings. He was named to the Top of Iowa West all-conference first team.
Reese Moore, Forest City, UT (junior): Although his numbers weren't as stellar compared to his sophomore season, opposing coaches had to find ways to pitch around Moore this season. He finished with a .303 batting average, but held a .600 on base percentage, due to his 45 walks – which led the state. He hit eight doubles, four triples and five home runs this season. Moore also struck out 61 batters in 38 innings pitched on the mound.
Tyler Oberfoell, Osage, UT (junior): Oberfoell was truly a do-it-all type of player for the Green Devils. He finished the season with a batting average of even .500, which was the best in the Top of Iowa East this summer. He also hit 16 RBIs, five doubles and a triple. The junior was also solid on the mound, posting 54 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched.
Class 3A
THIRD TEAM
Jett Neuberger, Clear Lake, P (junior): Neuberger was the Lions' ace this season. The Clear Lake junior finished with 99 strikeouts, which was the third-most in Class 3A. He finished with a record of 4-2, an ERA of 2.00 and a WHIP of 1.00. He held opponents to a batting average of .144.
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Carter Thomas, Mason City, OF (junior): Thomas finished his season with an overall batting average of .412 and an on base percentage of .530. He had the most hits on the team this season and finished with the second-most RBIs (32). The center fielder hit nine doubles, six triples and a home run. On the bases, he also recorded 27 stolen bases, which was the second-most in the CIML-Iowa. On the mound, he finished with 61 strikeouts and held opponents to a .158 batting average.
SECOND TEAM
Alex Gold, Mason City, UT (senior): Between pitching and batting, Gold was one of the best two-way players in the state this season. On the mound, Mason City's lefty ace led the team in ERA (2.01), strikeouts (73) and tied in wins (5). At the plate, he finished with a final batting average of .411 and an on base percentage of .503. He hit 47 RBIs and nine home runs.
