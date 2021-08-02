Fifteen area baseball players named first team all-district

Newman Catholic was the only Class 1A team that stayed in the top-2 of the rankings for the entire year. Northwood-Kensett knocked the Knights off the pedestal in the district final.
St. Ansgar and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura each won over 20 games. Clear Lake won a playoff game for the first time since 2016. Mason City went to yet another substate final.
All of them had at least one player, four of them multiple, on the all-district first teams released by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Pitcher Doug Taylor, catcher Max Burt and first baseman Nash Holmgaard led the Knights contingent of first team players on the 1A central district. Taylor had an earned run average under one; Burt roped a team-best .465; Holmgaard led the classification with 12 home runs.
Three other Newman Catholic players were on the second team in pitcher Matthew Henrich, infielder Tim Castle and outfielder Bennett Suntken.
Ryan Cole and Carter Salz ignited the Saints to a 23-win season in different ways as first team selections.
Cole was the table setter at the top of their lineup, finishing with team bests in batting (.474) and on base percentage (.611) while swiping a 1A best 42 steals. Salz also batted above .400 and drove in 23 runs on 39 hits while throwing out 11 base stealers behind the plate.
St. Ansgar's sophomore southpaw Tate Mayer was on the second team.
Isaac Renteria of the Vikings was on the first team as a utility player, as was Lake Mills senior Casey Hanson.
Renteria was everywhere around the diamond for Northwood-Kensett as it reached the substate final despite a .500 record. The senior was tops in slugging percentage (.716), RBIs (30) and tied with teammate and second team selection Jace Gentz with six home runs.
The Vikings had three other players on the second team in catcher Kael Julseth, infielder Jace Gentz and outfielder Cade Hengesteg. Rockford's Kolton Lyman was a second team pitcher.
Hanson was the Bulldogs ace pitcher and best hitter. A senior, he was the lone batter that hit above .400 in their lineup and led the team in home runs (3) and RBIs (20) plus added 15 stolen bases. He struck out 75 batters on the mound.
In 2A, the Cardinals battery of seniors Brody Boehnke and Jack Ermer were on the first team in the Northeast district and outfielder Owen Pueggel joined them.
Boehnke hit a classification best .557 at the plate and caught 23 wins from the GHV pitching staff and threw out 11 base stealers. Ermer was responsible for 10 of those wins, second in 2A, while sporting an ERA of 2.56.
Pueggal led the Cardinals in RBIs with 34 and was second behind Boehnke in batting average and slugging. The sophomore tied for the team lead with 19 stolen bases and committed four errors out of 33 total chances.
The other 2A player in that district was Osage's Tyler Oberfoell, its ace pitcher with a 2.75 ERA and 54 strikeouts, its top hitter responsible for all hitting percentages above .500.
Spencer Krabbe, the Green Devils third baseman, was on the second team.
In the Central district, Forest City's Reese Moore sported a first team selection as a utility player. Despite his average and power numbers taking a hit from a breakout 2020 season, the junior led the state in walks with 45 even though he hit in the leadoff spot.
A pair of Indians – pitcher Noah Miller and first baseman Brock Moore – were named to the second team.
Over in 3A, Clear Lake's Andrew Formanek and Austin Warnke were named to the first team while its top pitcher Jett Neuberger was selected to the second team in the central district.
Warnke and Formanek, two seniors, were the top two hitters in the Lions lineup and were second and fourth in RBIs, respectively. Warnke was 16-for-16 in stolen bases while Formanek had three saves in relief.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Payton McNealy made the second team.
Mason City's Carter Thomas was a first team outfielder after hitting .412 at the plate, stealing 27 bases and not missing a start of the 41 games it played. The junior southpaw was also 5-3 on the mound with three saves.
Senior Alex Gold was named a second team pitcher for the Mohawks.
