Fifteen area baseball players named first team all-district

St. Ansgar's sophomore southpaw Tate Mayer was on the second team.

Isaac Renteria of the Vikings was on the first team as a utility player, as was Lake Mills senior Casey Hanson.

Renteria was everywhere around the diamond for Northwood-Kensett as it reached the substate final despite a .500 record. The senior was tops in slugging percentage (.716), RBIs (30) and tied with teammate and second team selection Jace Gentz with six home runs.

The Vikings had three other players on the second team in catcher Kael Julseth, infielder Jace Gentz and outfielder Cade Hengesteg. Rockford's Kolton Lyman was a second team pitcher.

Hanson was the Bulldogs ace pitcher and best hitter. A senior, he was the lone batter that hit above .400 in their lineup and led the team in home runs (3) and RBIs (20) plus added 15 stolen bases. He struck out 75 batters on the mound.

In 2A, the Cardinals battery of seniors Brody Boehnke and Jack Ermer were on the first team in the Northeast district and outfielder Owen Pueggel joined them.

Boehnke hit a classification best .557 at the plate and caught 23 wins from the GHV pitching staff and threw out 11 base stealers. Ermer was responsible for 10 of those wins, second in 2A, while sporting an ERA of 2.56.