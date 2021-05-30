Experienced Forest City baseball hopes for championships in 2021

For the Forest City baseball team, there’s plenty to be excited about this season.

The Indians return seven players who saw significant action a season ago and bolster one of the most talented rosters in the Top of Iowa West.

With experience and talent back, head coach Jeff Jerome isn’t shy about where he hopes to see his team when the end of the season rolls around.

“Our goals start with our conference. Any time you have rivals around the area and some decent teams, you want to win conference,” Jerome said. “I don’t necessarily care about seeding, but that’s going to take care of business if you’re towards the top of the conference.”

Although the Indians do have returners back from a season ago, last year’s squad didn’t catch its groove until later in the season. Forest City finished with an overall record of 8-9 in 2020. Four of those losses were decided by two runs or less.

The big challenge for those returners will be to build off what they did last year and constantly improve throughout this season. If the team can do that this season, standout junior Reese Moore likes his team’s chances.