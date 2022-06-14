Eagles win thriller over Bulldogs, sweep conference rival for first time in awhile

They're called warm up pitches for a reason.

When West Hancock's Zach Beukema took the mound in the bottom of the seventh with the leadoff runner on first, he fired in several pitches to loosen up. All of them were either in the dirt or behind home plate.

"I knew automatic once I hit first pitch, I was good to go," Beukema said.

Once the freshman threw his first strike, it was smooth sailing from that point on.

The Eagles closer struck out the side, all looking, to put the finishing touches on their wild and thrilling 9-6 victory over Lake Mills in Top of Iowa West action on Monday night at the Lake Mills Sports Complex.

Beukema threw his glove toward the West Hancock (5-5, 3-4 TIC-West) dugout and it erupted in celebration. It marks the first time under coach Jeremy Barnes' tenure it swept the Bulldogs in the regular season.

"If we play good ball, we can be pretty (dang) good," Barnes said. "We finally had some good pitching tonight and we got some timely hits, which is what you need in a game like this."

It was far from the cleanest game as both sides had at least four errors. Lake Mills had three in one inning. Yet the drama, ties and lead changes got heavy in the final two innings.

The Eagles scored twice to take a 4-3 lead in the sixth without registering a hit. Jackson Johnson ran home after Levi Eckels stole second to tie the game, then Eckels avoided a tag in between third base and home to give them in the lead.

Two pitches prior, Eckels missed a wild pitch and a chance to score earlier.

"I was a little upset," he said. "Barnes and I were talking about something we were thinking about doing and hardly even noticed. By the time I did, it was too late."

Lake Mills (2-7, 2-6) answered with a three-spot in the sixth, capped by a bloop two-run single off the bat of Brady Hanson to put it on top 6-4 and three outs from a win.

"Just trying to breath a little bit," Bulldogs head coach Casey Scheurmann said. "Confidence is growing and it is really cool to see."

Garrett Ham entered the mound looking for the save. He plunked the first batter and the rest of his outing spiraled out of control.

Beukema ripped an RBI double then Rylan Barnes recorded an RBI base hit to tie the game at six. Johnson executed the hit-and-run to put West Hancock up one and Dylan Smidt roped a two-run double to cap the scoring.

It was the Eagles most productive inning with five runs on four hits.

"It is a big win," Beukema said. "We had to think that we had a lot of game left."

Smidt had struck out in his first three plate appearances on the night. He made the final one count with the dagger.

"It was kind of motivating, it lifted our spirits," Smidt said. "Helped me get focused. Right where I wanted it to be, perfect setup."

It was a nip-and-tuck first handful of innings. Both sides scored their first run of the game in the first inning and the score remained 1-1 after three complete.

The Bulldogs loaded the bases with zero outs in the third, but a 1-2-3 double play and a flyout ended the threat. The Eagles left runners in scoring position three times in the first three frames.

Eckles reached on an error, stole second, reached third on an error then scored to put West Hancock up 2-1 in the fourth. In the bottom half, AJ Ramaker deposited a pitch from Braden Walk over the right field fence to tie the game yet again.

In the fifth, Joe Young laid down a squeeze bunt that put the Bulldogs in front 3-2. Hanson, Hayden Brua and Kade Koch all recorded two hits.

"This is the game I'm most proud of and it is not even close," Schuermann said. "We competed for seven innings for the first time all year. That's what I want to see every single day."

Johnson and Beukema notched two hits apiece for West Hancock.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

