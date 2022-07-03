Eagles use explosive fifth inning to down West Fork

Back and forth, until it wasn't.

In Saturday's Class 1A District 2 first round matchup between West Hancock and West Fork, one side was able to match the other multiple times.

A run in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Eagles freshman Zack Beukema. A run in the top of the third on an RBI groundout by Warhawk freshman Nolan Shreckengost. Then three runs in the bottom of the third, followed by three runs in the top of the fourth.

Then, the tide changed entirely in West Hancock's favor due to an unlikely source.

Junior Ian Connor was 0-26 on the season heading into Friday's game. The coaching staff had been working with him to build his confidence and get him to snap out of the funk.

And in the fourth inning against the Warhawks, Connor told that funk to go back to wherever it came from.

After Levi Eckels got on base with a single, an RBI triple from Connor got the whole dugout pumped up. He also later came around to score on an error and give his team a 6-4 lead, which it never looked back from.

"When you get a guy like that that's struggled to hit the ball, then the next guy comes up and he hits the ball, it's kind of a snowball deal," West Hancock head coach Jeremy Barnes said.

That snowball waited until the fifth inning to really get rolling, but it rolled to the tune of seven runs.

Three hit-by-pitches doomed the inning for West Fork, and two RBIs each from Jackson Johnson and Beukema were notable contributions in the explosive frame.

Beukema played more like an experienced senior than a freshman, knocking in five runs and going 3-for-4 in the game with a single and two doubles.

"I just felt like it was a normal game and didn't really add any pressure because it's the postseason," Beukema said.

For the Warhawks, a season full of difficult losses that gave way to growth ended.

Two players that grew significantly were freshmen Ashyr Wiseman and Shreckengost, who each drove in a run.

"It was fun to see them make some great plays today, get some key hits and drive in some runs," West Fork head coach Lance Thompson said. "It's huge for the program moving forward."

Seniors Ki Janssen, Tyler Linderman, Deven Showalter, Riley Peterson and Hayden Shreckengost will be departing the program, and with that the growth of those younger players becomes even more integral.

The time and effort that they've put into the program will have to be replicated by those who have solidified their spots or still need to earn them, and that will be a big part of this offseason for the Warhawks.

Thompson wants his team to learn the art of putting the ball in play a bit better, and he believes that will come with experience and time.

"It doesn't have to be a line drive hit or a deep fly ball all the time," he said. "Sometimes a ground ball is the best contact for you. It might not be a base hit in the stat book, but you're advancing runners."

West Hancock will face St. Edmond next in a regional semifinal on Tuesday at the Harlan Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

