Eagles believe their mentality makes for a dangerous opponent

What makes West Hancock a dangerous team to come up against?

If you're caught up as a member of social media, you may have seen all of the "He got that dawg in him" memes. Well, the Eagles have just that.

Fighting back and forth with West Fork until the bottom of the fourth by taking the lead, then losing it, then taking it again, then losing it for the final time, West Hancock decided it was time to put an end to the shenanigans.

It did so in a big way, with an RBI triple by nine-hole hitter Ian Connor giving the Eagles a 5-4 lead that it never looked back from.

Connor later came around to score on an error to increase the lead to two, and just like that he collected his first hit and sixth run of the season in mere moments.

The coaching staff had been working with him to help him gain that confidence at the plate after starting the season 0-for-26. Going 2-for-3 and scoring two runs in Saturday's 14-4 Class 1A District 4 win over the Warhawks, Connor's opening hit provided the spark that ignited his team to victory.

"When he hit that we were going," said freshman Zack Beukema, who went 3-for-4 with five RBIs. "I had pretty good confidence that we were just gonna keep going with the flow."

That fight that Connor showed to put the regular season behind him and earn his first hit of the year in the timeliest of fashions is the same fight that West Hancock expects to put up each and every game.

That is what the Eagles believe makes them so dangerous.

"It's definitely our mentality," shortstop Rylan Barnes said. "We don't quit. That's always in the bag. Whoever we're playing, if they get up on us, they've just got to keep putting it on us because we're always gonna try to come back no matter what."

Head coach Jeremy Barnes sees it, too. The Eagles have been close to being run-ruled this season, and the players don't let it happen. There's been games they've come back and won.

Often the postseason comes down to who wants it more, and there's no question West Hancock wants it bad.

"That's kind of their MO this year," Coach Barnes said.

West Fork was undefeated against the Eagles as far back as Bound goes, with a record of 10-0 and a run differential of +82 going into Saturday.

But Coach Barnes had plenty of confidence in his guys to end that streak. Even though the team hadn't won a ton of games in the regular season, they'd been in them. That "anybody's game" mentality transferred to a win against a program that had had the Eagles' number for a decade.

Now, West Hancock will turn it's attention to St. Edmond on Tuesday. Taking only Sunday to relax and practicing on the Fourth of July, the squad will head to Fort Dodge with the confidence that comes with a postseason win.

That fight is the main reason the Eagles are dangerous, but getting a six-inning run-rule win adds another layer.

The same snowball effect that Connor started with his RBI triple is the same snowball effect that can happen by stacking up postseason wins. That snowball got off to decent roll on Saturday.

"You win this game and you get confidence going into the next one, and man, if we can keep hitting the ball you're gonna give yourself a chance," Coach Barnes said.

