Eagles advance to district final with triumph over Gaels

Time and time again, the St. Edmond baseball squad put themselves in position to swing momentum back in their favor against West Hancock in a Class 1A District 4 semifinal on Wednesday at Rogers Park.

The Gaels set the table on multiple occasions, but never did clear the plate in a frustrating 6-2 season-ending loss to the Eagles.

Head coach Mike Szalat's team loaded the bases three times - in the third, fifth and seventh innings - but failed to score in all three circumstances as West Hancock (7-13) wiggled off the line and lived to fight another day.

The Eagles advance to face second-ranked Newman Catholic (30-3) in a district final on Saturday.

"It was kind of a microcosm of our season," Szalat said. "It wasn't for lack of effort. And the guys deserve credit for putting themselves in a position to score like that. But when we needed a big hit or had an opportunity to break an inning open, we just couldn't quite get there."

A three-run third inning gave the Eagles some cushion and a 4-0 advantage. A hit batter and two walks loaded the bases with no one out, and two runs came home on wild pitches, serving as bookends to a Rylan Barnes RBI single.

Consecutive singles by sophomores Hayden Derrig and JT Laufersweiler and a walk to junior John Nemmers had the Gaels in business with the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the third, but two strikeouts and a flyout allowed West Hancock relief pitcher Braden Walk (3-3) to escape unscathed.

St. Edmond again appeared ready to rally in the fifth, when Derrig singled, Laufersweiler was hit by a pitch and Landon Bartlett reached on a dropped fly ball by the leftfielder, which brought Derrig home. Johnny Dickerson walked to load the bases again, but a harmless flyout to center again kept the Gaels at bay.

The Eagles tacked on two insurance runs in the top half of the seventh, thanks to three Gael errors and two wild pitches. Laufersweiler led off the bottom of the frame with an inside-the-park home run, though, Bartlett and Dickerson were hit by pitches, and Perry drew a base on balls.

Freshman Zack Beukema took the mound and slammed the door shut, striking out the final two batters to earn the save with the tying run again at the plate.

West Hancock leadoff hitter Logan Leerar walked twice, singled and scored twice. Barnes had three hits while Beukema contributed a pair of singles.