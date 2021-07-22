Culture the key to Mason City baseball's success year after year

Despite that, the Mohawks managed to make it back to the substate championship in 2021 and earn the program's fifth season with a winning record in six years.

But how does the program stay successful after losing players to graduation that made such an impact the season before?

Culture.

"When they're tough enough to get through our program, they understand all the life lessons that came with it," Mason City head coach Troy Rood said. "How they got better as players and competitors. As a younger player, you see the senior kids do that. You see the guys that came before you."

Rood says that every year, the senior leaders on the team lay the foundation and set the example for the younger players on the team. That's why there's usually not much drop-off in level of play the following year.

This year was no different.

At the start of the season, Rood and his coaching staff knew how pivotal of a role his seniors would play in leading a team that would rely on new faces in key areas.

Although there were some rough patches, where players missed time due to injury and the Mohawks experienced tough losses, the team still managed to come one game short of its ultimate goal of a state tournament berth.