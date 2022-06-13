Culture around St. Ansgar baseball a reason for continued success

Tough love.

It is how St. Ansgar's baseball program operates. It has a coaching staff with plethora of baseball experience and players that have high amount of expectations put on themselves.

That type of atmosphere may not be for everyone.

"(There is) a high standard and we have to play up to that standard," junior pitcher Tate Mayer said. "We've had a lot of guys quit. The guys that stay out, they put the work in."

Devin Schwiesow agreed.

"Kids that want to put in the time, they're going to come compete for us," he said. "I can't ask for a better group of coaches and better group of kids to get better with."

The Saints had to replace a bevvy of seniors, including all-state shortstop Ryan Cole and a handful of starting pitchers. Their culture has kept them in step with most of Class 1A programs.

There isn't a single senior on their roster this summer, but that hasn't slowed them down in their quest for a deep postseason push.

"We're doing two things this year," Schwiesow said. "We're going to win or we're going to learn."

St. Ansgar (12-5) has taken a small stumble with losses in three of its last four games. It was at the end of a seven-game stretch in six days and two of them were to top-10 foes in No. 2 Newman Catholic and No. 4 Kee High.

Schwiesow isn't one for moral victories in losses, but he is willing to accept them more this season.

"We want to learn our play best baseball and I think we're going to be there at the end of the year, I really do," he said.

Alex Bohl gave the Saints a tip of the hat.

The Knights' head coach gave credit where credit is due on Friday night in stating that St. Ansgar's approaches at the plate were some of the best he had seen a team take against Doug Taylor.

The right-hander was pumping fastballs in the upper-80s to lower-90s most of the game and Taylor's pitch count went up as some of them were fouled off.

A University of Iowa commit, Taylor was at 53 pitches through the first three innings. It ballooned to 111 over the final four frames to end his outing.

"They were right on it," Bohl said. "That's textbook. They battled and credit to them."

That made Mayer feel a lot better about the 2-0 setback.

"That's probably the best approach we've had as a team year-round," he said. "It really surprised us all. For us to come out like that, I never would have expected that."

Pitching has been far from a concern for St. Ansgar. It has an unquestioned ace in Mayer with 62 strikeouts and a 3-1 record. Opponents have only notched six hits off him and the four runs he has allowed have all been unearned.

Behind him is a chest full of underclassmen.

Sophomores Carsen Sparrow and Hunter Hillman are a combined 5-1 with both having an earned run average under 1.50 then freshmen Gus Walk and Jayce Schwiesow have had spot starts with ERA's under 1.40.

"We put in the work year-round," Mayer said. "We do little things outside the field and we just pick up young guys, they fill into those spots."

The offense has been waiting to come around. Mayer leads in batting average at .518 and Max Beland is the only other hitter clipping above .300. Still, Coach Schwiesow is eagerly awaiting for that part of the game to erupt.

"Once we start clicking, boy I'll tell you what, our young kids have stepped up in a big way," he said. "I'm real excited to see where it is going to go."

One of the most common postseason opponents the Saints end up facing is South Winneshiek, a program that has stood in the way of district titles and state tournament appearances.

Those two are in the same district again.

Yet Mayer isn't worried about a potential date with the Warriors. He's more focused on the current state of the Saints.

"The way we play tonight, we'll be a hard team to beat," Mayer said. "As long as we keep this intensity, going through the next three weeks, we'll be really good."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.