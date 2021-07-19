College-aged coaches change trajectory of GHV baseball program

There was a culture reset when Ryley Kozisek took over as leader of the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura baseball program.
He had spent the previous three years building up his resume with the Cardinals being on staff as an assistant. He brought in two first-year coaches in Slade Sifuentes and Noah Krabbe this summer.
Not one returner questioned what those three were preaching.
"They're just like us," stalwart five-year varsity member Brody Boehnke said. "It's a different energy. They all have the heart to win."
It paid off.
Despite falling 7-3 to New Hampton at home in Saturday's Class 2A District 6 championship game, the GHV season reached new heights with a closing record of 21-5, a share of a conference title and earning respect among its North Iowa foes.
The 21 wins are the most since the Cardinals finished the 2007 season with 28 wins. It marks their fifth season in the last six with a winning record and over the last two seasons, they have combined for 32 wins to nine losses.
"We've brought a winning mentality and we've tried to instill that in the kids," Kozisek said. "We've come leap and bounds since the beginning of the year."
Kozisek brought in an energy that was infectious. He preached on the hustle plays, being laser focused in critical situations all while maintaining the knowledge he has obtained over his baseball life.
He was the student manager under Rick Heller at the University of Iowa. He is also an alum of GHV.
To him, he felt the program needed that extra belief.
"I'm proud of us three, all 22 years old, that says a lot right there to bring this team to 21-5," Kozisek said. "They are some things we could've done differently, but we're excited for next year. Very proud of our kids."
Sifuentes and Krabbe are staples of North Iowa.
Sifuentes was a standout wrestler for Lake Mills during his prep career, then wrestled for two in-state Division III programs in Wartburg and Loras.
Krabbe played for Osage in high school and was a basketball manager at North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) before graduating from the University of Northern Iowa.
Having the age similar to the players helped the message radiate.
"We all connected, we clicked right away from day one," Boehnke said.
Jack Ermer, one of the top three pitchers for the Cardinals, echoed what Boehnke uttered.
"We got to have fun and that's what baseball is all about," Ermer said. "That helped all of our confidences and for us to play well early in the season. We were ready."
Those two are seniors that are exiting the program. Saturday was the last time they'll step on the field. Boehnke admitted it's going to feel weird not being able to walk in full catcher's attire.
Ermer agreed, saying this sport has been the best during his tenure at GHV.
"You don't have to be huge like basketball or other things," he said.
Those two plus Kevin Meyers are who the Cardinals are losing as starters. There is a core of players coming back next summer.
Matt Steffensmeier, Sam Wood and Owen Pueggel all return as pitchers. Dalton Mills and Mason Graham are two underclassmen that played in over 20 games.
Kozisek sees no reason why GHV cannot continue the success it has obtained.
"We just got have guys that are ready to step up next year," Kozisek said. "I think it was great for the younger kids to have this experience. I think it's going to help us for years down the line."
There were evident tears and looks of hurt from the Cardinals as they kneeled in right field underneath the scoreboard on their home diamond. Ermer and Boehnke acknowledged how next year will look vastly different.
"They're going to come back probably if not better than us this year," Boehnke said. "They don't want to be in this situation ever again."
