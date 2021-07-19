College-aged coaches change trajectory of GHV baseball program

Those two are seniors that are exiting the program. Saturday was the last time they'll step on the field. Boehnke admitted it's going to feel weird not being able to walk in full catcher's attire.

Ermer agreed, saying this sport has been the best during his tenure at GHV.

"You don't have to be huge like basketball or other things," he said.

Those two plus Kevin Meyers are who the Cardinals are losing as starters. There is a core of players coming back next summer.

Matt Steffensmeier, Sam Wood and Owen Pueggel all return as pitchers. Dalton Mills and Mason Graham are two underclassmen that played in over 20 games.

Kozisek sees no reason why GHV cannot continue the success it has obtained.

"We just got have guys that are ready to step up next year," Kozisek said. "I think it was great for the younger kids to have this experience. I think it's going to help us for years down the line."

There were evident tears and looks of hurt from the Cardinals as they kneeled in right field underneath the scoreboard on their home diamond. Ermer and Boehnke acknowledged how next year will look vastly different.

"They're going to come back probably if not better than us this year," Boehnke said. "They don't want to be in this situation ever again."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

