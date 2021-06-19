Cole shortening swing leads to big batting average improvement

The everyday shortstop for the Saints, Cole was blunt in saying the zone he struggled the most at was on the inside part of the plate. Opposing pitchers would jam him.

"We talk a lot about plate discipline," Cole said. "Laying off the pitches that you're not comfortable hitting."

This season is the first time Cole is currently at more walks (12) than strikeouts (7).

"Every part of his game, because of his work ethic, has improved," Schwiesow said. "He continues to get better every night and he really takes that heart. He knows his weaknesses and he's worked on those weaknesses a ton."

Hitting leadoff has been another adjustment for Cole, a first for him in his varsity career. He stated he was usually hitting in the No. 2 or No. 3 hole, but has enjoyed hitting first.

Several perks come with that.

Cole is able to see more fastballs and potentially could see every pitch in a pitchers arsenal that he later relays to his teammates hitting behind him. Add in stolen bases and it has been a match made in heaven.

Out of the 18 stolen base attempts Cole has had this season, he's been caught stealing once.