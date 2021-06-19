Cole shortening swing leads to big batting average improvement

Ryan Cole started all 29 games as a first-year starter for the St. Ansgar baseball team is freshman year. As he's told back of his hitting stats that year – a .159 batting average with 16 strikeouts – he remembers those games.
"That was kind of backed up when I had (designated hitters) for me," Cole, now a senior, said.
He put in an entire offseason to shorten up his swing while juggling football, basketball and track as his other sports. It worked then and it continues to work now.
Cole is hitting a team-best .540, nearly 100 points higher than the next highest batter in the Saints lineup. He's clubbed one home run, roped six doubles and knocked in 14 runs.
He is the only batter with more than 20 hits. His on base percentage of .641 and slugging percentage at .720 are also tops on the team.
Amongst all other hitters in Class 1A, Cole is 21st in batting average and top-15 in hits.
"Just being on time is a big part, too," Cole said. "Continually improving everyday. I'm nowhere here where I want to be. It is a lot of hard work so I'm kind of excited."
The shortstop felt he was a better fielder than hitter in his younger days. So when he starting shortening up his swing entering his sophomore year, he noticed a difference.
Still, it was difficult to kick out his old habits.
"Worked on it every day, every week, it became natural," Cole said. "Half-way through (last season), I've made the adjustments."
St. Ansgar head coach Devin Schwiesow felt the potential of Cole has a hitter was too good for him not to play him early in his prep career. Even as he struggled, Schwiesow kept penciling Cole into the lineup everyday.
That patience paid off.
"You don't find very many of those four-sport guys that excel in a lot of areas," Schwiesow said. "He's unselfish, he works extremely hard. He's a good kid. Offensively, we knew he was going to get better."
Cole's batting average has increased each year. He clipped at .266 as a sophomore and .315 as a junior in a COVID-19 shortened season. In 50 at bats this season, he's recorded 27 hits.
Baseball intrigued him from a team aspect growing up. Football remains a love, but Cole mentioned that whatever sport is in season, that's the one he's 100 percent focused on.
"Whatever I'm in, I'm enjoying is probably the right answer," Cole said. "If you're having a bad game, it doesn't mean you're going to completely lose the game, you've got your friends and your brothers."
As Cole's hitting improved, so has his baseball IQ in terms of recognizing pitches and figuring out his zone.
The everyday shortstop for the Saints, Cole was blunt in saying the zone he struggled the most at was on the inside part of the plate. Opposing pitchers would jam him.
"We talk a lot about plate discipline," Cole said. "Laying off the pitches that you're not comfortable hitting."
This season is the first time Cole is currently at more walks (12) than strikeouts (7).
"Every part of his game, because of his work ethic, has improved," Schwiesow said. "He continues to get better every night and he really takes that heart. He knows his weaknesses and he's worked on those weaknesses a ton."
Hitting leadoff has been another adjustment for Cole, a first for him in his varsity career. He stated he was usually hitting in the No. 2 or No. 3 hole, but has enjoyed hitting first.
Several perks come with that.
Cole is able to see more fastballs and potentially could see every pitch in a pitchers arsenal that he later relays to his teammates hitting behind him. Add in stolen bases and it has been a match made in heaven.
Out of the 18 stolen base attempts Cole has had this season, he's been caught stealing once.
"I did some different things in track that improved my running form," Cole said. "Didn't realize there was that many different parts of running. Just trying to get on base, trying to manufacture a run wherever I can."
Schwiesow, more than anything, has loved the growth Cole has taken as a leader. An example he gave was before practice, players will put bases on around the diamond and one base wasn't put on.
Rather than Cole telling a younger player to go take care of it, he obliged himself.
"He comes to the ballpark everyday with a smile on his face and he's such a coachable kid," Schwiesow said. "Maybe one of the best athletes on the field, and he's going to go do the little things to show that he's a leader."
There's a certain level of joy and excitement Cole is bringing with him in the tail end of the season. It is well-documented the struggles St. Ansgar has had in reaching the Class 1A state tournament over the last two seasons.
Cole is one of the integral parts of this team potentially getting over that substate title hump. Still, he has enjoyed his time wearing the Saints red and doesn't plan on taking the last month-plus of the season for granted.
"It has been a lot of fun," Cole said. "Driving each other to get better everyday."
