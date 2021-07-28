Coaches get normalcy back with full slate of games, little cancellations

Whenever Alex Bohl's phone rang in 2020, he had to worry about the reason.

He tackled his activities director job and leading the Newman Catholic baseball program back to the Class 1A state tournament all while a pandemic hovered around the country.

"I think last summer, for the most part, not too bad," Bohl said. "We played more than we thought we would."

How many calls did Bohl get this summer?

"We didn't have one cancellation due to COVID," he said.

Most coaches felt like it was a return to normalcy in terms of scheduling and having practices return to the feeling like in 2019 with no social distancing and no masks.

It made the approach to the season feel more relaxed.

"We talked a lot about being grateful for people in your life or things in your life," Riceville softball head coach Andrea Bauer said. "You never know when your last softball game is. Just enjoying the game and being able to play with very little restrictions."

The scheduling numbers were much more consistent across the board.