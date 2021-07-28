Coaches get normalcy back with full slate of games, little cancellations

Whenever Alex Bohl's phone rang in 2020, he had to worry about the reason.
He tackled his activities director job and leading the Newman Catholic baseball program back to the Class 1A state tournament all while a pandemic hovered around the country.
"I think last summer, for the most part, not too bad," Bohl said. "We played more than we thought we would."
How many calls did Bohl get this summer?
"We didn't have one cancellation due to COVID," he said.
Most coaches felt like it was a return to normalcy in terms of scheduling and having practices return to the feeling like in 2019 with no social distancing and no masks.
It made the approach to the season feel more relaxed.
"We talked a lot about being grateful for people in your life or things in your life," Riceville softball head coach Andrea Bauer said. "You never know when your last softball game is. Just enjoying the game and being able to play with very little restrictions."
The scheduling numbers were much more consistent across the board.
Of the 16 area schools for softball, all of them played in at least 20 games and six of them took the field in at least 30 this summer. The driving factor in those higher numbers were the return of weekend tournaments.
In 2020, of those same 16 area schools, just three teams – Mason City, Central Springs and Newman Catholic – played in more than 20 games. The latter two made it to the state tournament.
Charles City, a state qualifier last year, played in only 17 games. Hampton-Dumont-CAL took the diamond in 10 games and had its season cut short due to COVID-19 positive players.
"Tournaments are great, you get two or three games a day," Bauer said. "Trying to get competition that's going to challenge us that we don't see often. This past season was pretty similar to seasons before COVID. The more games we can play, the better."
For the Mohawks, the schedule got a lot tougher.
"We played top-15 teams basically all year," their head coach Bob Horner said. "Our schedule this year was totally different than last (year)."
Using those same numbers when looking at the area baseball teams in 2021, 15 of the 16 schools played in at least 20 games with six leaving the dugout in 30 contests.
Only Mason City and Newman Catholic took the field at least 20 times last summer. St. Ansgar was the next closest with 19 games played. Everyone else hovered around 11 to 17 games.
And with the increase of games, it led to a swift reminder for Troy Rood.
"After having a lighter schedule last summer, we were reminded of the incredible grind of playing in the CIML," the Mohawks head coach said. "The travel, late nights and tough competition day in and day out just takes on a different level when done for 8-9 weeks instead of 4-5.
"We wouldn't have it any other way, though."
There were many factors in getting the 2021 season completed with no hiccups. Bohl felt like there was urgency from the top all the way down to get things back to what it was.
"I was pretty confident we'd have a full season," Bohl said. "Made it feel like we returned to normal a little bit."
With a spring and summer athletic calendar that featured little to no COVID-19 postponements, it does give hope that the upcoming fall sports season can have a similar path.
Even with cases rising due to the delta variant of COVID, coupled with CDC mask guidelines being re-implemented at K-12 schools and indoor facilities in counties with higher infection rates, Bohl believes fall sports can be completed with few interruptions.
"If we're all smart, we all take ourselves, that's the biggest thing," Bohl said. "There's no question we can have full seasons. I'm definitely looking forward to it."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.
"After having a lighter schedule last summer, we were reminded of the incredible grind of playing in the CIML. ... We wouldn't have it any other way, though."
– Mason City baseball coach Troy Rood