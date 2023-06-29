HAMPTON — After four losses in five games, Clear Lake coach AJ Feuerbach said his team really needed a win.

So, the Lions approached Wednesday with that attitude, pulling away from Hampton-Dumont-CAL late for a 12-3 win.

The game was scoreless after three before a two-run single from Tate Garman broke the tie in the fourth. The onslaught came in the sixth when the Lions scored nine runs.

Hudson Carney was also great on the mound, holding the Bulldogs to one run in five innings.

"That is what we needed," Feuerbach said. "We needed this one bad."

The big inning came when the Bulldogs walked eight batters in the frame, including the first six Lion batters.

A wild pitch, error and balk all contributed to the lead too.

Despite 12 runs on the scoreboard, Clear Lake had just eight hits in the contest. Feuerbach was hoping to see an uptick in the offense, and he was happy with the output despite not a ton of contact.

"We got some key hits when we needed them, still not where we wanted to be hitting the ball," he said. "I'll take it though."

Part of the reason for the tough stretch for Clear Lake has been a small down tick on offense.

Wednesday's win was a step in the right direction, but more improvements are needed before postseason play, Feuerbach said.

"We weren't a super hitting team to begin with, but we have been working on getting better with two strikes and things like that," Feuerbach said. "We are getting a little better and still would like to see us cut down our strikeouts. I always say, you have to have a plan at the plate and I have been re-emphasizing that."

The loss is a setback for Hampton-Dumont-CAL, who has rebounded from an 0-6 start and improved to 14-13 on the year. It is the second loss in a row.

Despite the final score, coach Matt Lokenvitz thought the Bulldogs played well for most of the night.

The walks became this issue.

"Both teams were playing well, both teams are pitching pretty well," he said. "When you walk eight in one inning, you are going to give up eight in one inning. That was the story of the game."

Part of the issue early on was Lokenvitz was trying to still get his team together. Five starters participated in just one practice before the first game.

Since the team has gotten in the swing of things, the wins have started to come.

"In baseball, you need those pitches, you need those things," Lokenvitz said. "By the time we got through that 0-6 start, we got healthy, we have been playing pretty good baseball. Tonight, wasn't indicative of that."

Lokenitz wants to see more improvement with the pitching. The staff walked double digits in a game against St. Edward and was the demise on Wednesday night.

But before the postseason, he wants his team to get the confidence get back up after three losses in the last five games.

"We have dropped a few here obviously this week, but just need to get back to being confidence," Lokenvitz said. "You have to have under three walks if you want to compete once you get to the playoffs. We will get there. We will get better. We will be ready by that time."

