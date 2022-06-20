Clear Lake hands Webster City first NCC loss in nearly three years

It had been almost three years since Webster City lost a North Central Conference game.

A 5-4 loss against Algona on July 8th of 2019 was the last conference loss for the Lynx. Defeating Clear Lake 11-1 nearly three weeks ago, that conference winning streak looked likely to continue.

But the Lions aren't the same team they were in that meeting.

Putting up seven runs in the first inning, two runs in the fourth and four runs in the fifth to snare a 13-3 run-rule win in five innings, Clear Lake put on a small-ball display.

Making contact, getting bunts down, taking advantage of errors. The impact of increased experience for the young Lions was palpable, as hit after hit and run after run took place against a program that has been the premier power in the conference for several years now.

"I think it's so good for a young team's confidence to put up 13 runs on 12 hits," Clear Lake head coach A.J. Feuerbach said.

Taking extended batting practice after being unable to after the four hour trip to Red Oak last week made a huge difference, as Clear Lake looked prepared at the plate.

Junior Zeke Nelson, who had four RBIs on the night and the two that ended the game in the bottom of the fifth, was happy to have such a big performance against the Lynx.

Going straight from track to baseball, it took some time to get into a groove and start making consistent contact. The groove was apparent on Monday night, and Nelson helped give pitcher Jett Neuberger some much-deserved help offensively.

"He's our only senior, and we definitely owe it to him," Nelson said. "He's been pitching games where we lose by one, and it's because of errors usually. I think he's happy that we're stepping up finally."

Pitching the full five innings and striking out nine batters, Neuberger was his usual self. Giving the Lions a chance to win any game with his arsenal of pitches, the southpaw had it going against the Lynx.

Outside of an unearned run in the first and two runs scored on balks in the third and fifth, respectively, Neuberger didn't do anything to let the Lynx gain momentum. He also contributed three singles and two RBIs at the plate to help his own cause.

"(It was) probably the best I've felt all year on the mound," he said. "I had control over all my pitches, and I felt like I was throwing my fastball the hardest I have all year."

With games against Iowa Falls-Alden, Decorah and St. Edmond still to come this week, Monday night's game could serve as a big momentum boost for the contests ahead.

For now, though, the Lions will enjoy this one.

"For me, that's huge," Feuerbach said. "That's my first victory over them as a head coach, and our last win against them was 2018 when we won the conference. It's been a while. This one's special tonight."

