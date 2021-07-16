Clear Lake breaks out at the plate, stuns Algona in 3A substate quarterfinal

AJ Feuerbach is usually a man of many words. The Clear Lake head baseball coach always has a knack for speaking at important moments.
Yet even he was speechless about what his club did on Friday night.
The Lions sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning, scored eight runs on nine hits that sent them on their way to a Class 3A substate quarterfinal route over Algona 18-1 at Bulldog Park.
"I was not expecting that," Feuerbach said. "Just so excited for my kids that they were having that success. We just kept getting more runs and more runs."
With the win, it moves the Lions into the substate semifinal on Monday against No. 9 Webster City, a 10-0 winner in six innings over Eagle Grove. In the regular season, the Lynx won both games.
It also marks the first playoff win for the Lions since their state championship in 2016.
"We know Webster (City) well," junior shortstop Carson Toebe said. "I think we're well prepared for that game."
The two North Central Conference rivals split the two meetings in the regular season. Clear Lake won the first 5-3 on June 14 and the Bulldogs took a 10-4 win on July 1.
Both times, the Lions saw Algona's ace pitcher Cameren Rindone. They saw him again in the postseason opener and gave him a quick shower.
After the first three batters had singles, Eric Ritter laced a two-run single over the Bulldogs right fielder Stren Crouch. Two batters later, Jett Neuberger did the same. Once Clear Lake batted around, Caden Jones and Austin Warnke delivered RBI base hits.
Rindone pitched 1/3 of an inning. And the Lions were having a party in the dugout.
"I mean, we haven't done it all year until this point so it was an eye-opener," Toebe said. "The way we jumped in the first inning, I thought it was a big momentum boost for us."
Clear Lake (17-14) was far from done.
Neuberger belted a first pitch grand slam in the third inning to cap a six-run frame with four hits. It was the first home run of the season for the junior.
In the fourth, it added the final four runs to send the game into run rule territory. Neuberger and Andrew Crane each had a sacrifice fly in the inning and Toebe belted a no-doubt home run to left for the finishing touches.
To go along with a seven RBI day at the plate, Neuberger threw exactly 60 pitches to earn the win on the mound. The southpaw struck out nine in four innings and the only hit allowed was on the first batter he faced.
"I worked really hard in the off season, nearly everyday, and I got much better," Neuberger said.
Toebe and Warnke each had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice. Ritter crossed home three times on two hits and two runs batted in. Jones had two hits and three runs scored. Every batter in the Lions lineup reached base at least once.
Clear Lake also drew six walks.
There was nothing that Algona, which closed its season at 16-15, could do.
"Give them credit, they showed up to swing," Bulldogs head coach Chad Slagle said. "Their kids came to play. Every pitch we had, they were on. We didn't have an answer.
"We threw our one, two and three and it didn't change."
Baseball has a funny way of working. Could Clear Lake have struck gold at the perfect time then experience an offensive lull on the first day of the following week?
Feuerbach will worry about that if it happens.
"Let's just go play baseball and have fun," he said. "I will pump there tires hard on Monday night."
