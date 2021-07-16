Clear Lake breaks out at the plate, stuns Algona in 3A substate quarterfinal

AJ Feuerbach is usually a man of many words. The Clear Lake head baseball coach always has a knack for speaking at important moments.

Yet even he was speechless about what his club did on Friday night.

The Lions sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the first inning, scored eight runs on nine hits that sent them on their way to a Class 3A substate quarterfinal route over Algona 18-1 at Bulldog Park.

"I was not expecting that," Feuerbach said. "Just so excited for my kids that they were having that success. We just kept getting more runs and more runs."

With the win, it moves the Lions into the substate semifinal on Monday against No. 9 Webster City, a 10-0 winner in six innings over Eagle Grove. In the regular season, the Lynx won both games.

It also marks the first playoff win for the Lions since their state championship in 2016.

"We know Webster (City) well," junior shortstop Carson Toebe said. "I think we're well prepared for that game."

The two North Central Conference rivals split the two meetings in the regular season. Clear Lake won the first 5-3 on June 14 and the Bulldogs took a 10-4 win on July 1.