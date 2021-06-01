Clear Lake baseball team sets sights on success, first postseason win since 2016

The Clear Lake baseball team has the players to succeed this season.
But according to head coach AJ Feuerbach, improving upon last season’s 9-8 overall record in 2021 really come downs to one simple area of the game.
“Where we need to improve is on our hitting, and we’ve really been working on that all spring in the gym and now into practice,” Feuerbach said. “If we can hit better as a team, then our win total will go up.”
The Lions finished 2020 with a team batting average of .240. Although the team returns plenty of defensive pieces and solid pitchers, the squad lost its only player with a batting average of over .300 – Erik McHenry – to graduation.
For the Lions, winning this summer really comes down to what they can do at the plate.
“We want to be able to score a lot runs and be more aggressive on the base paths,” senior PJ Feuerbach said. “Because we left a lot of runners on base last year.”
Outside of batting, the Lions do have a solid group of returners that were strong on defense in the field and on the mound. Clear Lake returns a senior class of eight players who all played significant innings last summer.
On the mound, seniors Eric Ritter and Andrew Formanek, and junior Jett Neuberger will be relied on heavily as starters. Ritter led the team in strikeouts (31), Formanek led the team in starts (four) and Neuberger led the team in innings pitched (21.2) a season ago.
“We have a very solid pitching staff, especially when we get Eric Ritter and Andrew Crane back from state golf,” PJ Feuerbach said. “Once we get those five or six guys all going and pitching really well, we should be able to give people a variety of looks. Especially when we play conference opponents twice, they’re not going to see the same guy for those two games.”
If the team can show improvement at the plate, coach Feuerbach is hopeful that his team can compete for a North Central Conference championship.
After that, the big goal for Clear Lake this summer is to win the first round postseason game. The last time that happened was in 2016, when the Lions went on to win the state championship.
Four seasons without a postseason win feels like a long time, especially for a historically successful program like Clear Lake.
“Obviously we want to make state baseball, but for the past four years, I think we’ve been outed in the first round. We want to make it past that first round game,” PJ Feuerbach said. “We want to break the ice. And we’ll see what happens from there.”
The Lions are currently 1-1 after an 11-5 win over West Fork – where they banged out 13 hits – and a 6-2 loss to Newman Catholic. Clear Lake will take on Webster City at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Clear Lake.
Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.