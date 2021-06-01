Clear Lake baseball team sets sights on success, first postseason win since 2016

The Clear Lake baseball team has the players to succeed this season.

But according to head coach AJ Feuerbach, improving upon last season’s 9-8 overall record in 2021 really come downs to one simple area of the game.

“Where we need to improve is on our hitting, and we’ve really been working on that all spring in the gym and now into practice,” Feuerbach said. “If we can hit better as a team, then our win total will go up.”

The Lions finished 2020 with a team batting average of .240. Although the team returns plenty of defensive pieces and solid pitchers, the squad lost its only player with a batting average of over .300 – Erik McHenry – to graduation.

For the Lions, winning this summer really comes down to what they can do at the plate.

“We want to be able to score a lot runs and be more aggressive on the base paths,” senior PJ Feuerbach said. “Because we left a lot of runners on base last year.”

Outside of batting, the Lions do have a solid group of returners that were strong on defense in the field and on the mound. Clear Lake returns a senior class of eight players who all played significant innings last summer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}