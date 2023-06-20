Andrew Theiss and Hudson Carney combined to throw a five-inning one-hitter to lead Clear Lake to an 11-0 win over Iowa Falls-Alden on Monday night in Iowa Falls.

Theiss started the game and stuck out six in three innings before Carney finished it off with three himself.

The offense picked up behind them, with Ben Loge and Hudson Smith each picking up a pair of hits to lead the Lions. Tate Garman also drove in three runs.

Carney also had a sacrifice fly and knocked in a pair of runs.

Four Lions also combined to steal nine bases, with Loge swiping three of those.

Newman Catholic 19, West Fork 5: Newman scored 14 runs in the second inning to cruise to the win.

Vinny Joslin went 3-for-3 with six RBIs to lead the Knights. Gage Peterson doubled twice, driving in a pair of runs, and Trev Hickey had three hits.

Cal McGuire had three RBIs too, while starting the game on the mound.

All five of West Fork's runs were unearned.

Forest City 16, North Iowa 0: The Indians continued their hot streak — 11th win in the last 13 games — after scoring seven in the third inning to blow the game open.

Ty Dillavou went 3-for-4 with a double and knocked in a pair of runs. Ryan Bailey also had two RBIs.

Jack Thompson and James Hagen were each solid pitching for Forest City, combining to strike out seven and surrender two hits in two innings apiece.

Both of those two made plays at the plate too, with Thompson picking up a pair of RBIs and Hagen tallying two hits.

Saint Ansgar 4, North Butler 1: The Saints fell behind 1-0 after the first, but scored twice in the second and two more in the sixth to seal the game.

Max Beland led the Saints, racking up 10 strikeouts in 6.1 innings to earn the win. He allowed just three hits and the one run was unearned.

Five Saints had hits: Drew Powers, Carsen Sparrow, Ryan Hackbart, Mikhail Meyer and Beland.

Tate Meyer had the lone RBI for Saint Ansgar.

Northwood-Kensett 13, Rockford 7: After jumping out to a 7-3 lead, the Vikings saw the lead shrink to one after five innings.

Northwood-Kensett scored six runs in the final two innings to pull away, lead by six RBIs from Noah Senne. He had two hits.

Noah Woltzen tallied three hits and Bowen Behne drove in three runs with three hits.

Evan Lorenzen racked up nine strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work on the bump.

Nashua-Plainfield 11, Central Springs 1: Nashua-Plainfield plated seven in the fifth to pull away from the Panthers.

Eli Kalainoff and Kendrick Hunt each had a pair of hits with three RBIs.

Joe Young, Ryder Bailey and Carter Crum each had a hit for Central Springs.

North Union 8, West Hancock 2: The Warriors scored eight runs between the third and fifth innings to take the win.

Carter Morphew led North Union, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.

Zack Beukema paced the Eagles with three hits and and drove in a run.