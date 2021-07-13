Class 3A and 4A postseason baseball preview

The journey to the state baseball tournament will soon be underway. The Class 3A and Class 4A postseason starts on July 16.
This season, all roads lead to the University of Iowa's Duane Banks Field.
After the Iowa High School Athletic Association dropped the brackets for Iowa's two biggest classifications on Wednesday, fans are anxiously waiting for the postseason to arrive.
Here's a look into our four area teams in Class 3A and 4A ahead of the most important time of the year.
Class 3A, Substate 2
Area teams: Clear Lake, Charles City and Hampton-Dumont-CAL
This district features the majority of our area teams in Class 3A and 4A. As there are no byes in the first round of Class 3A, all three of them will have an opponent on July 16.
Clear Lake drew the No. 5 seed and will take on North Central conference rival Algona on the road on Friday. The two teams split the in-season conference matchups, with the Lions taking game one, 5-3, and the Bulldogs taking game two, 10-4.
Currently sitting at a record of 16-12, the Lions have had an up and down season. The squad has shown multiple times that it has the talent to compete with anyone. Whether or not the best version of the team shows up on Friday will be the deciding factor for Clear Lake.
In the first win against Algona, senior pitcher Eric Ritter pitched just over six innings and struck out nine batters. If Ritter gets the start, another close win could be in the cards for Clear Lake.
Charles City drew the No. 6 seed and will travel to take on Humboldt on Friday. The Comets currently hold an 11-18 record and finished their season right in the middle of the Northeast Iowa conference standings.
Although Charles City finished with a winning conference record (10-8), the Comets played a challenging non-conference schedule. The young lineup has struggled on the offensive end, only batting .233 overall as a team. If the Comets are to give Humboldt a run for its money, the team needs to play one of its best games at the plate.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL drew the No. 7 seed in the bracket and will play at Waverly-Shell Rock. The Bulldogs currently sit in seventh place in the North Central conference and hold a record of 9-18 overall. HDC and Waverly-Shell Rock have met once already this season, with the Go-Hawks taking a 12-9 win.
Although the Bulldogs' record doesn't show it, they've been competitive in most games this season. Ten of the squad's losses have come by three runs or less. That type of close-game experience could be a benefit. However, HDC will need to play well in all facets of the game if it wants a shot at defeating the Go-Hawks.
Class 4A, Substate 2
Area team: Mason City
The Mason City baseball team drew the No. 3 seed in the bracket and will take on familiar CIML-Iowa conference rival Fort Dodge at Roosevelt Field on Friday. The two teams have met twice for doubleheader action, with the Mohawks earning three wins and the Dodgers taking one.
At 21-16-1, the Mohawks have a talented roster, but have faced tough competition. Mason City has put together win streaks as many as 10 games, but have also lost as many as five games in a row. When the squad gets hot, its as tough as any team in Class 4A.
Ben Pederson, Connor Dalen, Carter Thomas and Alex Gold all hold batting averages over .400. However, the team averages just .278 overall.
Gold and Thomas have been a solid 1-2 punch on the mound for the Mohawks. As any good baseball coach knows, having more than one solid pitcher when the postseason rolls around is incredibly important. If Mason City's pitching duo plays up to its capabilities, the Mohawks could be a sleeper pick to make the state tournament out of this substate.
