Class 3A and 4A postseason baseball preview

In the first win against Algona, senior pitcher Eric Ritter pitched just over six innings and struck out nine batters. If Ritter gets the start, another close win could be in the cards for Clear Lake.

Charles City drew the No. 6 seed and will travel to take on Humboldt on Friday. The Comets currently hold an 11-18 record and finished their season right in the middle of the Northeast Iowa conference standings.

Although Charles City finished with a winning conference record (10-8), the Comets played a challenging non-conference schedule. The young lineup has struggled on the offensive end, only batting .233 overall as a team. If the Comets are to give Humboldt a run for its money, the team needs to play one of its best games at the plate.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL drew the No. 7 seed in the bracket and will play at Waverly-Shell Rock. The Bulldogs currently sit in seventh place in the North Central conference and hold a record of 9-18 overall. HDC and Waverly-Shell Rock have met once already this season, with the Go-Hawks taking a 12-9 win.