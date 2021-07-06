Class 1A and 2A postseason baseball preview

Lake Mills takes on Nashua-Plainfield in Mason City in the first round. The Bulldogs have a young team that's faced many ups and downs this season. Led by the Hanson and Ramaker brothers, the Bulldogs have relied heavily on solid pitching and defense in its wins this season. Lake Mills will need those two facets of the game to be on point this postseason.

On the hunt for another state title, the top-ranked Newman Catholic baseball team takes on North Butler in the postseason opener. The Knights have only lost one game all season, which was to Class 4A Dowling Catholic. Led by Max Burt and Nash Holmgaard at the plate, and a handful of excellent pitchers, the Knights are the heavy favorite to win this district.

Class 1A, District 4

Area teams: St. Ansgar and Riceville

On the other side of the Substate 2 bracket, two Mitchell County teams will make a push for the district title.

Riceville takes on Kee in the first round of the postseason. The Wildcats have a very young lineup, and their inexperience has shown at times throughout the season. Kee boasts a record of over 20 wins, so Riceville will need to play at its best to give the Kee Hawks a run.