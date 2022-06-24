Charles City suffers two heartbreakers against Go-Hawks in doubleheader

Two heartbreakers in one night.

Unfortunately for Charles City, there really isn't a better way to describe it. Losing game one of a doubleheader 1-0 and game two 7-6, the Comets have now lost to Waverly-Shell Rock by a single run three different times this season.

Falling to 8-14 overall and 7-11 in the Northeast Iowa conference, those losses come with plenty of emotion.

"There's a lot," junior Kayden Blunt said. "We're just a tiny bit away and couldn't pull it off three times."

Leaving six runners on in the opener, with three of them being in scoring position, there was a crucial decision that loomed large for the Comets.

Lincoln Joslin got on base with a one-out single in the bottom of the sixth. He got moved to second on a single by Jaxon Daniels. Then, after a single by Blunt, he was held at third by head coach Tyler Downing.

Ultimately losing the game 1-0, it's possible Joslin could've scampered home and made an extra-inning affair likely. Instead, two outs came and went and the Comets remained at zero.

"Damned if you do, damned if you don't," Downing said. "I had confidence in the guys behind him to get the job done."

Joslin allowed the lone run from the mound, and Logan Carey came on in relief to pitch three-and-two-thirds shutout innings. All of game one, all Charles City needed was an offensive breakthrough to match the tremendous pitching.

That breakthrough never came, due in large part to Go-Hawk Carson Graven's complete game performance where he struck out 12.

"We just made way too many mistakes," Downing said.

In game two, it was Blunt and Tino Tamayo who took their turns on the bump for the Comets.

They had plenty of help compared to game one, as the team got out to a 6-2 lead after two innings of play. Then, in the third, multiple errors led to a four-run inning by the Go-Hawks to tie the game up at six.

Yet again, heroics by the pitching committee kept Charles City in the game. In the fifth inning, Tamayo fielded a bunt down the third base line and tossed a missile from his knees for the out at first, then snagged a liner right at him for the third out.

"I've never done that in my life," he said. "It was just reflexes, I guess. Just hearing the crowd cheering, and the way the ump called the out was pretty cool. I was hyped up afterwards."

But there was still no help from the offense.

After the game was tied in the third, the home side left seven runners on base, five of them in scoring position.

Waverly-Shell Rock used yet another error to its advantage, moving a runner to third and eventually loading the bases in the top of the seventh. Finally the Comets' pitching faltered with a bases-loaded walk that ended up being the winning run for the other side, but it was the error that moved the runner to third to begin with.

Charles City had some life in the bottom of the seventh, as Joslin walked and eventually moved over to second with two outs in the frame, but Daniels struck out to end the game.

With three days off before the next game on Monday, there was a big lesson learned in the Comets' approach at the plate, and it's something the team understands the need to improve.

"Jumping on first strikes," Blunt said. "We watched a lot. That second strike isn't gonna be as good as the first one."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.