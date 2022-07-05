Central Springs, Newman Catholic sweep TIC-East softball, baseball awards

Kaylea Fessler and Madisyn Kelley have been playing softball together for as long as they can remember. They have been staples in Central Springs' dominance.

Doug Taylor has been the ace of Newman Catholic's pitching staff for the last two seasons. He's fully healthy now and has been lights out in his junior campaign.

Those three were named as the Top of Iowa East Players of the Year when the all-conference teams were released on Tuesday afternoon.

Fessler and Kelley were named co-players of the year for softball and Taylor garners his first career individual all-conference honor. It is Fessler's second straight POY award after winning it outright as a junior.

Central Springs' first year head coach BJ Fessler was named the TIC-East softball Coach of the Year and Newman's Alex Bohl was dubbed as the TIC-East baseball COY.

Kaylea Fessler and Kelley rank in the top-five amongst the conference in batting average, home runs, runs batted in, hits, doubles, on base percentage, slugging percentage, total bases, and walks. They have struck out a combined eight times at the plate.

The Class 2A top-ranked Panthers had two more on the first team, most in the division for softball. Shortstop Ashlyn Hoeft and ace pitcher Cooper Klaahsen joined Kelley and Kaylea Fessler.

Kelley and Klaahsen are each now three-time first team all-conference selections. Kaylea Fessler, signed to play at Missouri Western, ends her prep career has a four-time first team all-conference honoree.

West Fork, ranked 10th in the final 2A rankings, had three selected to the top team in senior infielder Maddie Hubka, catcher Kalli Trewin and pitcher Libby Trewin.

Hubka lands on the first team in back-to-back years while the Trewin sisters are named to the top team for the first time in their careers.

Osage, at No. 13 in 2A, had its best hitter and best pitcher get on the first team in Leah Grimm and Ashley Halbach. Grimm now is a three-time TIC-East first teamer and Halbach, a year after suffering an injury, gets her first ever first team honors.

Two of the top-three hitters in Newman's lineup – Emily Opstvedt and Emma Weiner – were its representors on the first team. St. Ansgar had two players selected in Kennedy Schwiesow and Mallory Juhl while Rockford had one in senior Chloe Rooney.

For the TIC-East baseball first team, Newman had a conference-high five make it. To go along with Taylor, his battery mate Max Burt became a four-time all-conference first team honoree.

Eli Brinkley, Nash Holmgaard and Tim Castle also made the top team.

Osage and St. Ansgar each had three players on the first team.

Green Devils senior Tyler Oberfoell was selected for the second straight season while sophomores Max Gast and Nolan Heard garnered first team honors for the first time.

Saints junior southpaw Tate Mayer landed on the first team for the second straight season. He is the current leader in strikeouts amongst all of Class 1A pitchers. He was joined by underclassmen Carsen Sparrow and Jayce Schwiesow.

Central Springs' Chase Berding, bound for Upper Iowa, and Rockford's Kolton Lyman, signed to play at Kirkwood, also nabbed first team honors.

Three Lake Mills players, none of them seniors, were named to the TIC-West first team for softball. Pitcher Dottie Byars, who took over as its top pitcher this season, grabbed top honors for the first time in her career.

Catcher Madison Edwards and infielder Natalie Brandenburg, both repeat selections, joined Byars as the most representation from an area team in the west division. Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura and West Hancock all had one member on the first team.

Keevan Jones (Forest City), Payton Harle (GHV) and Kamryn Eckels (West Hancock) all were named to the first team for the first time in their careers. Jones was honorable mention last year while Eckels was on second team.

Harle was not on a team last summer.

North Union's pitcher Emily Meyer, who leads the state with 29 wins, was named as the conference Player of the Year. Its head coach, Kim Price, was the Coach of the Year.

Forest City had two repeat selections in catcher Kellen Moore and pitcher Truman Knudtson. It had a first timer named in sophomore Tommy Miller. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura also had three that garnered top team honors.

All three of them are on the list for the first time.

Both of the Cardinals pitchers in Sam Wood and Matthew Steffensmeier plus their top hitter in outfielder Mason Graham get on the first team together. Lake Mills' Brady Hanson, off an injury that halted his football and wrestling seasons, was its lone player named to the first team.

Jake Jeske of the shared team compromised of Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme, was named as the Player of the Year. North Union's Royce Byrnes was honored as the Coach of the Year.

Complete list of teams below.

Top of Iowa West

Baseball

First team

Hollis Bode, Bishop Garrigan, sr.; Drew Fogarty, Bishop Garrigan, jr.; Garrett Heying, Bishop Garrigan, jr.; Jake Jeske, Eagle Grove/B-K, so.; Cayden Schultz, Eagle Grove/B-K, jr.; Truman Knudtson, Forest City, sr.; Tommy Miller, Forest City, so.; Kellen Moore, Forest City, jr.; Mason Graham, GHV, so.; Matt Steffensmeier, GHV, sr.; Sam Wood, GHV, sr.; Brady Hanson, Lake Mills, jr.; Carter Morphew, North Union, jr.; Talan Priester, North Union, so.

Second team (locals only)

Jack Thompson, Forest City, so.; Nathan Roberts, GHV, sr.; Hayden Brua, Lake Mills, sr.; Eli Menke, Lake Mills, so.; Rylan Barnes, West Hancock, jr.; Logan Leerar, West Hancock, sr.; Braden Walk, West Hancock, sr.

Honorable mention (locals only)

Carter Bruckhoff, Forest City, sr.; Andrew Hook, GHV, so.; A.J. Ramaker, Lake Mills, sr.; Zack Beukema, West Hancock, fr.

Softball

First team

Allison Barrus, Belmond-Klemme, jr.; Abbie Capesius, Bishop Garrigan, so.; Darius Goche, Bishop Garrigan, jr.; Addy Jeske, Eagle Grove, fr.; Tarissa Middleton, Eagle Grove, fr.; Keevan Jones, Forest City, sr.; Payton Harle, GHV, sr.; Natalie Brandenburg, Lake Mills, jr.; Dottie Byars, Lake Mills, so.; Madison Edwards, Lake Mills, jr.; Ashlyn Bechler, North Iowa, fr.; Cassie Beadle, North Union, sr.; Shelby Fraker, North Union, jr.; Emily Meyer, North Union, jr.; Sam Nielsen, North Union, sr.; Kamryn Eckels, West Hancock, jr.

Second team (locals only)

Sam Bergstrom, Forest City, jr.; Allison Klein, Forest City, jr.; Aly Derr, GHV, so.; Jailyn Krein, GHV, sr.; Brynn Rognes, Lake Mills, so.; Dru Hagen, West Hancock, jr.

Honorable mention (locals only)

Aubrey Miller, fr., Forest City; Kylie Hughes, GHV, sr.; Finley Rogstad, Lake Mills, jr.; Eden Nielsen, West Hancock, so.

Top of Iowa East

Baseball

First team

Chase Berding, Central Springs, sr.; Bo Harrington, Nashua-Plainfield, jr.; Max Hillegas, Nashua-Plainfield, sr.; Eli Brinkley, Newman Catholic, sr.; Max Burt, Newman Catholic, jr.; Tim Castle, Newman Catholic, sr.; Nash Holmgaard, Newman Catholic, sr.; Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic, jr.; Max Gast, Osage, so.; Nolan Heard, Osage, so.; Tyler Oberfoell, Osage, sr.; Kolton Lyman, Rockford, sr.; Tate Mayer, St. Ansgar, jr.; Jayce Schwiesow, St. Ansgar, fr.; Carsen Sparrow, St. Ansgar, so.

Second team (locals only)

Cole Christiansen, Central Springs, sr.; Drew Kelley, Central Springs, sr.; Brock Mathers, Central Springs, sr.; Matthew Henrich, Newman Catholic, sr.; Jack Maznio, Newman Catholic, sr.; Jace Gentz, Northwood-Kensett, sr.; Landon Arends, Osage, sr.; Heath Voigt, Osage, fr.; Drew Hansen, Rockford, sr.; Terran Romer, Rockford, sr.; Hunter Hillman, St. Ansgar, so.; Nolan Shreckengost, West Fork, fr.

Honorable mention (locals only)

Zak Molstad, Central Springs, sr.; Bennett Suntken, Newman Catholic, sr.; Hayden Moore, Northwood-Kensett, sr.; Luke Scharper, Osage, sr.; Brooks Hoffman, Rockford, sr.; Max Beland, St. Ansgar, so.; Nate Hubka, West Fork, sr.

Softball

First team

Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs, sr.; Ashlyn Hoeft, Central Springs, sr.; Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs, sr.; Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs, jr.; Emily Opstvedt, Newman Catholic, jr.; Emma Weiner, Newman Catholic, sr.; Kiya Johnson, North Butler, jr.; Leah Grimm, Osage, jr.; Ashley Halbach, Osage, sr.; Chloe Rooney, Rockford, sr.; Mallory Juhl, St. Ansgar, jr.; Kennedy Schwiesow, St. Ansgar, sr.; Maddie Hubka, West Fork, sr.; Kalli Trewin, West Fork, sr.; Libby Trewin, West Fork, fr.

Second team (locals only)

Lizzy Hamand, Central Springs, jr.; Azaria McDonough, Central Springs, fr.; Abby Pate, Central Springs, jr.; Aurora Stepleton, Central Springs, jr.; Ellyse Ball, Newman Catholic, sr.; Madi Elwood, Newman Catholic, sr.; Taylor Klobassa, Osage, so.; Sydney Muller, Osage, jr.; McKinnley Hoffman, Rockford, jr.; Abby Hemann, St. Ansgar, sr.; Josie Juhl, St. Ansgar, fr.; Madisyn Bonner, West Fork, sr.; JoAnna Wallace, West Fork, fr.

Honorable mention (locals only)

Carly Ryan, Central Springs, jr.; Leah Martinez, Newman Catholic, sr.; Kelsi Liddle, Northwood-Kensett, so.; Mari Fox, Osage, jr.; Maddie Muller, Rockford, sr.; Emma Hicken, St. Ansgar, sr.; Breckyn Dickman, West Fork, so.

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.