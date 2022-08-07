Carter Thomas' loyalty to Mason City noticed by parents, coaches, peers

It is a trait very few have. In today's ever-changing world of shifting allegiances and transfer portals, it is almost non-existent.

A person who is loyal is a rare breed in 2022. At the drop of a hat, an athlete can decide to bolt for greener pastures and ignore relationships built over years.

Carter Thomas isn't that athlete. A graduate of Mason City High School, you'd be hard-pressed to find an athlete more loyal to his school and town.

"It will be my home forever," Carter said. "I grew up watching people, wanting to be just like them. Growing up here meant everything to me. The people of Mason City mean everything to me.

"I can say it with my chest out, I am from Mason City."

Even his older sister, Hannah Thomas, knows how deep his roots are.

"I don't think I've ever met anyone who loves this city as much as Carter," she said. "He's always been the biggest fan, so loyal to the city. That's something not a lot people can have."

Carter isn't one to shy away from competition. He prepares, mentally and physically, for the next challenge. His three sports -- football, basketball and baseball -- are his babies.

And no one doubts the legacy Carter is leaving at Mason City.

"He has never wavered in his love for Mason City High School. Carter Thomas has shown me absolute loyalty to our program, to me as a coach, to our school and to the city," head baseball coach Troy Rood said. "He has wanted to go against the best."

For each sport, Carter did something different.

On the football field, he was the speed demon who got open in space. On the basketball court, he was the glue guy and pest on the defensive side of the ball. On the baseball diamond, he was the star.

He accepted each role gracefully.

"I was always 100 percent committed in season," Carter said.

Yet the biggest obstacle Carter overcame, particularly early in his athletic career, was himself.

Fiery attitude

As a kid, Carter would let his mouth do the talking. It led to some heated moments with umpires and fans.

For awhile, he just couldn't control his temper.

"Just talking through it," his mother Holli Thomas said.

Carter's father, Clint Thomas, was one of his coaches for youth baseball and football. He had a front row seat when the outbursts happened.

Clint didn't see it as anything more than just being competitive.

"He was ahead of his time, meaning little things would frustrate him as a child," he said. "There's several stories just how his competitive edge would just take over."

A story Carter vividly remembers is after flying out during an at-bat as a kid, he was so angry he tried to jump the dugout and ended up falling down.

That is one of the more appropriate stories Carter can share.

"It kind of humbled me," he said.

Once he got to middle school, the shenanigans became fewer and fewer. He realized he needed to let his game do the talking.

And for four years, it spoke loudly.

Part of a turnaround

Mason City is not a powerhouse in football. It isn't vying for state championships year in and year out. Some years it can be a struggle to win a handful of games.

The 2022 senior class may be the reason the Riverhawks become a powerhouse program.

Carter was a part of a playoff victory over Gilbert in 2021 and was a core piece in Mason City winning four games last fall.

"That was one of the best feelings I've ever had," Carter said. "It is something you don't forget."

Head coach John Lee has been around Carter since he was a newborn. He knew the type of player Carter would be once high school approached.

"With his intensity, nobody questioned Carter's ability to have success on any athletic field," Lee said.

Clint, a positional coach for the Riverhawks, got emotional when talking about Carter's impact on the program and the winning that followed in the final two years of his prep career.

Clint has been a part of Mason City football for well over a decade. So to see his son play at a high level meant a lot.

"Having your son on the field with you, I can't explain how precious that was," he said while fighting back tears. "He was one of the key cogs there. It was meaningful."

As a receiver, Carter was a dynamite pass catcher who came close to breaking the career receptions record. As a defensive back, he had the intangibles to understand how a route plays out.

And his calling card -- speed.

"I loved it," Carter said.

Carter played quarterback in his early days. Then he realized his quickness would best suit him as a receiver.

"You do have a couple schemes, little gimmick plays here and there," Lee said. "For the most part, you just let that kid do what he does."

For Carter, nothing beats the feeling in a football locker room. And two years of transcending Mason City into a program capable of winning added to the love.

"I had more fun playing football than a lot of things," Carter said. "It is like a brotherhood. That made it easier to go through tough times."

Basketball was another story.

Surprise double practice

Carter wasn't initially going to play basketball. Baseball was his favorite sport, and he figured playing three sports at the high school level would wear too much on his body.

He wasn't overly fond of basketball.

"I couldn't shoot the ball. I couldn't dribble real well," Carter said.

He ended up going out and was on the freshman team. During an early season practice, Mason City head coach Nicholas Trask came to watch and identified Carter, Corey Miner and Isaiah Washington.

Those three wouldn't be practicing at Jefferson Elementary much longer.

"We had like four injuries during our tryouts," Trask said. "We saw the work ethic out of those guys and their ability. On the spot, you're going to come over to varsity practice."

The rest is history.

Carter was never a true star for the Riverhawks but quickly gained playing time. He was a tenacious defender who dove for loose balls and didn't make careless mistakes.

Those three traits are what Trask wants in a player. Carter happily obliged.

"If you just want me to stand in a corner and watch, I will," Carter said. "I had no problem being that grinder type guy. I'll make a living doing this."

Clint and Holli were not surprised their son made an adjustment.

"I feel like that (freshman) year was when we realized that's going to be his thing," Clint said. "He's not looking for points, he's not looking for glory. He wants to help his teammates shine."

Steals came naturally. He'd make an occasional jump shot, but defense was his trademark.

That made him easy for Trask to coach.

"Carter always brought a lot of energy, which is something that we needed," he said. "Every team needs (that)."

Love at first crack of the bat

Baseball has been Carter's favorite sport for as long as he can remember.

From playing "MLB The Show" to watching on TV, he is enamored with the sport.

"Since the time I was four or five, it has been everything to me," Carter said.

When he was little, he'd take a baseball and bat, toss the ball to himself, swing, chase the ball down and do it again.

Every single day.

"I always was like 'Well, he likes it, he's pretty good at it,'" his mother, Holli said. "If he gets a chance to go play again, awesome."

Similar to Lee, Rood has known Carter since he was a baby. The have a coach-player relationship and a friendship.

On road trips to watch baseball games, Carter and Rood mainly have life conversations instead of baseball ones.

"It is a 5-to-1 ratio," Rood said. "Him and I will be lifelong friends, absolutely no doubt about it. My best friends in this world have been people I have coached or coached with."

Carter played junior varsity as an eighth-grader. The talent was there, and Rood wasn't going to waste it.

In a Class 4A program, Carter was a Day 1 starter his freshman year and never looked back.

"I would have predicted that he'd be very good," Rood said. "I knew he was going to be a game-changer for us on the field. I knew he had a high ceiling."

"I was a good baseball player, but I was not a phenomenal baseball player," Carter added. "Coach Rood believes in me, so I have to put in the work. I'm not going to let him down."

His batting average from freshman year to sophomore year grew 120 points. For the next two seasons, Carter kept his clip at the plate above the .400 mark.

The rest of his game started to take shape, too.

Carter drove in 32 runs his junior year, drew 30 walks, scored 56 times, stole 27 bases and had a fielding percentage north of 90%. He capped his year by being named a first team all-state outfielder by the IPSWA.

That ended up being an appetizer for his senior season.

He belted six home runs, two of them grand slams, for a new career high in homers. His 55 RBIs were the fifth-most in the state regardless of classification.

"He is the epitome of a five-tool player," Rood said. "In my opinion, he is hands down the best player in North Iowa and the best player we have seen in North Iowa the last couple of years.

"He is an elite baseball talent."

By the time Carter became a sophomore, he started developing into a two-way player. The southpaw increased his innings from 21.1 as a sophomore, to 43.1 last summer to 43.2 this summer.

"My confidence just grew," Carter said.

His primary pitch? Curveball.

It was actually taught to him in seventh grade by one of his summer coaches. He changed the grip and rode it to more than 100 strikeouts over the last two seasons.

"He holds the ball, he's on the seams and he says 'Just take your finger off,'" Carter said. "It moves crazy. Since then, it has been my pitch."

Nothing Carter did this season was as impressive as recording 14 triples, a single season record. He had already broken the school record for triples in a season.

He didn't think the state record was possible early on.

"Last year, I had four triples through 10 games and I ended up with six," Carter said.

When he broke it, there were plenty of cheers.

"I was really proud," Hannah said. "My brother is one of the greatest Mason City has ever seen."

Carter never made it to a state tournament, let alone a championship, in any sport.

That won't lessen the impact he made on Mason City.

"I'm just so darn proud of him," Rood added. "I owe so much debt and gratitude to Carter."

Building relationships

When Cody Meyer, owner of The Yard, first trained with Carter in middle school, the two did not mesh.

"We butted heads extremely hard right off the bat," Meyer said. "He had his mindset, and my philosophies were a little different."

During a training session where Carter was doing some hang cleans when he was a sophomore or junior, Meyer gave him some advice on better form and technique.

Turns out, that's all Carter needed to let Meyer in.

"Week later, he was training with me," Meyer said. "This senior year, we started to click on a persona level. Just became more of a friendship than anything."

Carter wasn't the most muscular kid. Meyer challenged him with workouts to gain muscle.

It worked.

"Just doing the right things to make sure he stayed healthy," Meyer said. "That's all the motivation you need with a kid like that."

Carter and Clint have been through a lot together as father and son, and as coach and player. They have found a balance that works to where they maintain that loving relationship.

And neither of them would want it any other way.

"High school football was easy because he didn't play linebacker," Clint said.

If Carter sees a picture of a classmate, he instantly knows who it is. That goes for the senior class and the class below him. He even knows many of the sophomores.

Holli would quiz him as a kid so Carter would know everybody in school. That held true once he got to Mason City.

"As a parent ... that's our goal," Holli said. "My goal is to get him into heaven, not get him into Harvard. I want him to be a good human."

There were times Carter would see someone getting bullied or teased, and it would agitate him. At times, he got in trouble for standing up to someone.

Carter admits he was picked on as a kid since he was skinny. He vowed if a kid was getting bullied, he would stand up for them.

"I see people that are like that and I'm going to defend them, because now I can and no one is going to mess with me," Carter said while fighting back tears. "I want fair treatment for everybody all the time.

"That means more to me than sports. If someone is being dealt a bad hand, they deserve a shot."

To people who know Carter, that doesn't surprise them. He was competitive on the field, but even more so off the field to help others.

"He is one of the premier competitors that Mason City High School has ever had," Lee said.

Moving on, for now

Carter's dream is to play baseball collegiately, but recruiting can be a challenge. When the high school season ends in late July, there is a rush of camps where a player can get noticed.

Carter's experience in 2021 was no different.

He and Clint drove to three different camps in the span of a week.

"It was a little bit scary and stressful because we didn't know where he fit," Clint said. "It is a tumultuous market. It was hectic."

One camp was at Wayne State. Carter immediately formed a connection with the coaching staff, and the Wildcats were an early frontrunner.

There was another Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team interested in Carter: Augustana University in South Dakota.

Ultimately, Wayne State won out. Holli has family near Wayne, Nebraska, and has a pair of friends who graduated from Wayne State. Carter will major in business administration.

"He is ready," Holli said. "I feel like he'll have an impact."

The Wildcats went 32-18 in 2019 and 8-7 in a COVID-19 shortened season in 2020. They since have had back-to-back seasons below .500. Meyer made the comparison between Mason City and Wayne State.

Both are programs hungry to win and have a competitor in Carter.

"Everyone knows when (Wayne State) come to town, they're going to give you everything they got," Meyer said.

Rood believes Carter will be an early impact player at Wayne State.

"He can help a team in so many ways," Rood said. "As a defender and offensive player, he can affect the game in so many levels. His barrel to ball skills are so good that it translates so well."

Carter did everything at Mason City with a smile on his face, whether it was something little or something big. The impact Carter is leaving on Mason City isn't lost on anyone.

And it won't be the last time he steps through his hometown, either.

Once baseball is done, regardless of where it ends up, Carter plans to move back to Mason City. He wants to start a family in Mason City, have his kids go to Mason City schools and coach for the Riverhawks.

"That's 100 percent what I want to do," Carter said.

That isn't something people do very often.

People who are loyal, and die-hard loyal, do.

"All he cared about was red and black and making Mason City as good as they possibly could be," Meyer said. "If he would have been told he had to chop of his leg, he probably would have done it if it meant they could win a state title."

Carter believes he exits Mason City High School a better person. From the coaches to his teammates to his teachers, he loved every bit of his high school career.

Zero regrets and full of memories.

"I tried to just make everybody happy, make everybody smile," Carter said. "I feel like my high school career has been successful."